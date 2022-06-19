ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

Suspect in custody after firing gun at law enforcement in Garvin County

By Maci Smith/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHuP2_0gFhJKBS00

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – No injuries were reported after law enforcement officials were met with gunfire near Pauls Valley early Saturday afternoon.

According to the OSBI, the incident began around noon on Saturday when an off-duty Pauls Valley police officer called 9-1-1 to report that her neighbor, William Philpott, was making threats toward her and her family.

Two other Pauls Valley police officers responded to the call, along with a Lindsey police officer and a Garvin County deputy.

Upon arriving, they found Philpott, 39, outside of the home located on 15405 North County Road 3250. Philpott then went inside and came back out with body armor on and firearms, and began shooting at the officers.

The officers took cover behind their vehicles for more than two hours while Philpott was firing at them.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Chickasaw Lighthorse Tactical Team arrived with a BearCat and another armored vehicle. They proceeded toward the house to provide cover so the officers could escape to safety.

Philpott raised his pistol at the Lighthorse officers and he was shot three times.

Philpott was given medical aid by officers while TAC Team members cleared the house. Once the scene was determined to be safe, EMS treated Philpott for his injuries. Philpott was then life-flighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

OSBI Agents processed the house and seized multiple weapons and other evidence. An arrest warrant was issued for Philpott and an OSBI Agent placed him under arrest at 11 a.m. this morning.

He remains hospitalized, but upon his release he will be transported to the Garvin County Detention Center to face three counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon in state court.

This incident occurred in Indian Country and involves native and non-native individuals. As such, this investigation falls under state and federal jurisdiction per the McGirt Supreme Court ruling. Once the investigation is complete, OSBI Agents will present their report to the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information to be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Garvin County, OK
Pauls Valley, OK
Crime & Safety
Garvin County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Pauls Valley, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
kswo.com

New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department released new information today on a suspicious device found in Lawton yesterday, which forced officials to evacuate numerous homes. New reports confirm the device was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metal cylinder which were taped together along with live...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Osbi#Tac Team#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: Body Found In Oklahoma River

Authorities found a body Tuesday morning in the Oklahoma River. Oklahoma City police confirmed the discovery on the northside of the river and west of Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department is also assisting OCPD on scene. Police said the walking and bike trail along the northside of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy