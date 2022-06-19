Suspect in custody after firing gun at law enforcement in Garvin County

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – No injuries were reported after law enforcement officials were met with gunfire near Pauls Valley early Saturday afternoon.

According to the OSBI, the incident began around noon on Saturday when an off-duty Pauls Valley police officer called 9-1-1 to report that her neighbor, William Philpott, was making threats toward her and her family.

Two other Pauls Valley police officers responded to the call, along with a Lindsey police officer and a Garvin County deputy.

Upon arriving, they found Philpott, 39, outside of the home located on 15405 North County Road 3250. Philpott then went inside and came back out with body armor on and firearms, and began shooting at the officers.

The officers took cover behind their vehicles for more than two hours while Philpott was firing at them.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Chickasaw Lighthorse Tactical Team arrived with a BearCat and another armored vehicle. They proceeded toward the house to provide cover so the officers could escape to safety.

Philpott raised his pistol at the Lighthorse officers and he was shot three times.

Philpott was given medical aid by officers while TAC Team members cleared the house. Once the scene was determined to be safe, EMS treated Philpott for his injuries. Philpott was then life-flighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

OSBI Agents processed the house and seized multiple weapons and other evidence. An arrest warrant was issued for Philpott and an OSBI Agent placed him under arrest at 11 a.m. this morning.

He remains hospitalized, but upon his release he will be transported to the Garvin County Detention Center to face three counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon in state court.

This incident occurred in Indian Country and involves native and non-native individuals. As such, this investigation falls under state and federal jurisdiction per the McGirt Supreme Court ruling. Once the investigation is complete, OSBI Agents will present their report to the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.



The investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information to be released at this time.

