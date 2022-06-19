ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reports: Oscar winner Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcDAy_0gFhJJIj00
World News

Film director Paul Haggis has been detained for the investigation of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in south Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.

The Canadian-born, Oscar-winning Haggis, 69, has been in Italy for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni, a tourist town in Puglia, the region that forms the ‘heel’ of the Italian peninsula.

The news agency LaPresse and several other Italian media carried a written statement from prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi that they were investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

Prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando, who are conducting the investigation, said in the statement the woman was “forced to seek medical care”.

After a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions”, they said.

The Brindisi prosecutors’ office was closed on Sunday.

Haggis’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prosecutors said airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and after some initial treatment, took her to Brindisi’s police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination.

Police in the headquarters’ operations room said they were not authorised to give out information about the case, including whether Haggis was being held at the police station or at a hotel or other lodging.

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter.

He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for Crash.

Prosecutors were also quoted as saying the woman “formalised her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators”.

They did not cite her nationality or age.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Haggis
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Italy#Sex#Violent Crime#Italian#Canadian
newschain

Meta removes ‘large numbers’ of upskirting images found on Facebook

Facebook owner Meta said it has removed a large number of groups and accounts which were sharing upskirting content following a BBC News investigation into the issue. It said some content which was reported to Facebook by the investigation was not immediately removed, with the site saying it did not appear to breach its community standards.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Former partner of Babes in the Wood killer fails in appeal bid

The former partner of Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop has failed in an appeal bid after being convicted of perjury. Bishop, who died in January 2022 aged 55, was jailed in 2018 for a minimum of 36 years after being convicted of the murders of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway, who were both nine when they died in 1986.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy