Crews respond to wildfires in Osceola County on Sunday

Crews responds to wildfires in Osceola County on Sunday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews in Osceola County responded to two wildfires Sunday afternoon.

Osceola County firefighters and crews with the Florida Forest Service teamed up to battle the blazes.

One fire can be seen by Florida Department of Transportation cameras near the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 192, in Yeehaw Junction.

Crews were seen working to contain the fire. Its size has not been reported.

Firefighters are also working to extinguish a 40-acre wildfire in the Triple N Ranch area of Holopaw.

The 40-acre wildfire is being called the “Grape Head Pond” fire.

