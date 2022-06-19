ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Crews respond to wildfires in Osceola County on Sunday

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

Crews responds to wildfires in Osceola County on Sunday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews in Osceola County responded to two wildfires Sunday afternoon.

Osceola County firefighters and crews with the Florida Forest Service teamed up to battle the blazes.

One fire can be seen by Florida Department of Transportation cameras near the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 192, in Yeehaw Junction.


Crews responds to wildfires in Osceola County on Sunday

Crews were seen working to contain the fire. Its size has not been reported.

Firefighters are also working to extinguish a 40-acre wildfire in the Triple N Ranch area of Holopaw.

The 40-acre wildfire is being called the “Grape Head Pond” fire.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

