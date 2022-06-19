ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Throws bullpen session

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Matz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Matz progressed to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Departs with apparent injury

Robert was removed prior to the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI single before departing. He's the third White Sox player to leave the game early with an injury, as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Receives first MLB call-up

The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Aranda joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Manuel Margot (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday along with fellow outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Since he had seen work at three infield spots (third base, second base and first base) this season, Aranda won't be a candidate to directly replace either Kiermaier or Margot in the Rays' regular lineup, but the versatile Vidal Brujan could begin seeing more work in the outfield to facilitate playing time for Aranda. The 24-year-old slashed .310/.386/.512 with 11 home runs and three stolen bases in 280 plate appearances for Durham prior to receiving his first big-league call-up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Exits following collision

Mendick was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the top of the second inning due to an apparent right leg injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old collided with Adam Haseley while chasing down a foul ball and was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field. Mendick had crossed the plate in each of the 10 games leading up to Wednesday's matchup, and he slashed .275/.356/.500 with two homers, a triple, a double, 12 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base during that time. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's series opener against Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: No sign of return from injured list

Polanco (back) is unlikely to return from the injured list when eligible Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It could be longer than 10 days. I think it's just fair to leave it at that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Polanco has not started full baseball activities, so he could...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Likely sidelined through mid-July

Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for major-league game action until after the All-Star break, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early April but resumed baseball activities in late April. While he appeared to be trending toward a rehab assignment last month, he hit a snag in his recovery process and will likely be unavailable for at least another month. While the 29-year-old is unlikely to rejoin the Pirates until late July, it's possible that he'll be cleared for a rehab assignment before then.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Battling leg soreness

Robert was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays due to leg soreness, though he's expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old appeared to be in some discomfort while running the bases after his single during...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Nearing rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will have his vision re-evaluated Thursday and is optimistic that he's close to beginning a rehab assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Rosario has been on the injured list since late April due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, but he was cleared to resume hitting and throwing in early June. While the 30-year-old's status depends on Thursday's examination, he appears to be trending toward a return from the injured list in late June or early July.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Closing in on rehab assignment

Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Matzek (shoulder) is on the cusp of beginning a rehab assignment, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. Matzek landed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation in mid-May and was shut down for several weeks prior to beginning a throwing program in early June. The southpaw is slated to throw a side session in the coming days and will likely be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate if he feels good afterward.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Wednesday

Odor will sit Wednesday versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Odor will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 over the last four games. Richie Martin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Day off Wednesday

Trout isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Trout is getting a day off after he hit .250 with five homers, nine RBI, seven runs, four walks and 13 strikeouts over the last seven games. Juan Lagares will take his place in center field and bat eighth.
ANAHEIM, CA

