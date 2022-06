PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire said that a person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shark attack at Lovers Point Wednesday morning. Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not immediately say what their condition was. Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is The post Surfer hospitalized after shark attack at Lovers Point appeared first on KION546.

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO