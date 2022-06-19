ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Game Night at Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Calhoun Journal

June 19, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm to  9:00 pm. Offered the 4th Thursday of each month. Enjoy board games, card games, party games and more! Along with Virtual Reality (for ages 13+). You name it; they library will be playing it. Bring your friends or make new ones. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
ANNISTON, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How City of Birmingham Plans to Remove Blight with Tougher Code Enforcement

Much work has been done to make Birmingham more attractive through removing blighted structures and treating overgrown lots, but the “easiest piece” that needs attention is code enforcement, said Chris Hatcher, chief planner in the city of Birmingham’s Department of Community Development. “We’ve already got laws on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jax Fest at Golden Eagle Stadium in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 5:00 pm the annual Jax Fest celebration will begin! This event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville, Alabama and held at 1000 George Douthit Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Mark your calendars for Jax Fest, our annual Independence Day celebration and community festival! As always, Jax Fest is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 5 p.m. at Golden Eagle Stadium at Jacksonville High School. Rock cover band PARRIS will take the stage at 6:50 pm and the fireworks will kick off at 9:00 pm. Vendors will be on site throughout the entire evening. Interested in becoming a vendor? Stop by the community center to register! Places are $40. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and other necessities, including coolers! No alcohol is permitted at Jax Fest, and coolers, bags and the like will be checked at entry. The city appreciates your understanding at this family event.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Virtual Reality Wednesdays

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a virtual Reality Wednesday event. Every Wednesday during the Summer, they will have the HTC Vive out in the Teen area! Sign up for a 30 minute slot. Must be 13+ and must have parent sign consent form before play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Gadsden Airport Authority, Alabama National Guard, City of Gadsden Announce Runway Expansion

Gadsden Airport Authority, Alabama National Guard, City of Gadsden announce runway expansion. At its recent, regular monthly meeting, the Gadsden Airport Authority, along with the Alabama National Guard, announced its intention to expand and strengthen the runway at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport to a length of 11,000 feet. The...
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
