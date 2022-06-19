Game Night at Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal

June 19, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Offered the 4th Thursday of each month. Enjoy board games, card games, party games and more! Along with Virtual Reality (for ages 13+). You name it; they library will be playing it. Bring your friends or make new ones. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

