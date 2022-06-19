Grayson Murray Snaps Club, Tosses Putter In U.S. Open Tantrum

Tuesday night offered a reminder that Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is, indeed, one of the best blueliners in all of hockey. The NHL handed out five of its most illustrious individual honors one day before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. While McAvoy did not win the Norris Trophy, handed out annually to the league’s top defenseman, the 24-year-old was right up there with the cream of the crop.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO