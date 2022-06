Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO