If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Of all products incorporated into your beauty regimen, the product that really shows off the most personality is your fragrance. Scent has the power to unlock memories and emotions, and can transform based on your body’s chemistry. Whether you’re drawn to florals, musks, citrus, spicy or woodsy notes, you’re certain to find the perfect blend of notes to match your taste.More from The Hollywood Reporter'House of the Dragon' Merch Gives Targaryen Fans a Sneak Peek of the 'Game...

MAKEUP ・ 18 MINUTES AGO