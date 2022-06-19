ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Elias Diaz catching for Colorado Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies will start Elias Diaz at catcher in Sunday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick sitting Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Trevor Williams and the New York Mets. Jose Siri is replacing McCormick in center field and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Siri for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100 salary....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes will catch for right-hander Keegan Thompson on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Christopher Morel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.6 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Trout out of Angels' Wednesday lineup against Royals

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Trout will take a break after Juan Lagares was chosen as Wednesday's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 33 batted balls this season, Trout has recorded a 22% barrel rate and a .435...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Trevino will catch for left-hander Jordan Montgomery on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Shane Baz and the Rays. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 8.6...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting seventh on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Shane Baz and the Rays. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 8.9 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter batting sixth for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Carpenter will start at first base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shane Baz and the Rays. Marwin Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carpenter for 10.0 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Riley Adams catching for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blaitmore Orioles. Adams will catch for left-hander Patrick Corbin on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Keibert Ruiz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 7.7 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores hitting third in Giants' Wednesday lineup against Atlanta

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Flores will man the hot corner after Evan Longoria was rested on the road versus Atlanta's right-hander Charlie Morton. numberFire's models project Flores to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Numberfire#The Colorado Rockies#The San Diego Padres
numberfire.com

Cubs' Jonathan Villar batting sixth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Villar will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Andrelton Simmons returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Villar for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Juan Lagares in center field for Los Angeles on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Lagares will operate in center after Mike Trout was given the night off against left-hander Daniel Lynch. numberFire's models project Lagares to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 7.4 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Angels' Jared Walsh resting on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Walsh will watch from the bench after David MacKinnon was picked as Wednesday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 173 batted balls this season, Walsh has accounted for a 11.6% barrel...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Richie Martin operating second base for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Martin will take over second base after Rougned Odor was sent to the bench against Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin. numberFire's models project Martin to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Salvador Perez sitting for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Perez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nicky Lopez entering the lineup at second base and MJ Melendez catching. Lopez will bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Willy Adames sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Adames will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keston Hiura starting at second base. Hiura will bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Hiura for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Giants' Luis Gonzalez (back) scratched on Wednesday, Evan Longoria to start

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Gonzalez has been scratched from Wednesday's game due to back tightness and will be replaced in the lineup by Evan Longoria. Longoria will start at third base and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt operating first for Oakland on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Vogt will take over at first base after Christian Bethancourt was given the night versus right-hander George Kirby. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Yu Chang operating first base for Pirates on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yu Chang is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Chang will start at first base after Michael Chavis was benched at home against Chicago's right-hander Keegan Thompson. numberFire's models project Chang to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000;.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Twins starting Trevor Larnach in left field on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Larnach will take over in left after Gilberto Celestino was given the night off in Minnesota versus right-hander Triston McKenzie. numberFire's models project Larnach to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jed Lowrie batting fifth for Athletics on Wednesday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowrie will handle designated hitting duties after Jonah Bride was positioned at third base and Sheldon Neuse received a breather. numberFire's models project Lowrie to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy