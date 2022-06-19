Elias Diaz catching for Colorado Sunday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Trevor Williams and the New York Mets. Jose Siri is replacing McCormick in center field and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Siri for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100 salary....
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes will catch for right-hander Keegan Thompson on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Christopher Morel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.6 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Trout will take a break after Juan Lagares was chosen as Wednesday's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 33 batted balls this season, Trout has recorded a 22% barrel rate and a .435...
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Trevino will catch for left-hander Jordan Montgomery on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Shane Baz and the Rays. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 8.6...
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Shane Baz and the Rays. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 8.9 FanDuel points...
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Carpenter will start at first base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shane Baz and the Rays. Marwin Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carpenter for 10.0 FanDuel...
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blaitmore Orioles. Adams will catch for left-hander Patrick Corbin on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Keibert Ruiz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 7.7 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Flores will man the hot corner after Evan Longoria was rested on the road versus Atlanta's right-hander Charlie Morton. numberFire's models project Flores to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Villar will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Andrelton Simmons returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Villar for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Lagares will operate in center after Mike Trout was given the night off against left-hander Daniel Lynch. numberFire's models project Lagares to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 7.4 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Walsh will watch from the bench after David MacKinnon was picked as Wednesday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 173 batted balls this season, Walsh has accounted for a 11.6% barrel...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Martin will take over second base after Rougned Odor was sent to the bench against Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin. numberFire's models project Martin to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Perez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nicky Lopez entering the lineup at second base and MJ Melendez catching. Lopez will bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Adames will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keston Hiura starting at second base. Hiura will bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Hiura for...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Gonzalez has been scratched from Wednesday's game due to back tightness and will be replaced in the lineup by Evan Longoria. Longoria will start at third base and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta.
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Vogt will take over at first base after Christian Bethancourt was given the night versus right-hander George Kirby. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yu Chang is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Chang will start at first base after Michael Chavis was benched at home against Chicago's right-hander Keegan Thompson. numberFire's models project Chang to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000;.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Larnach will take over in left after Gilberto Celestino was given the night off in Minnesota versus right-hander Triston McKenzie. numberFire's models project Larnach to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowrie will handle designated hitting duties after Jonah Bride was positioned at third base and Sheldon Neuse received a breather. numberFire's models project Lowrie to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
