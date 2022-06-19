Dad-vice: Ohioans share the best advice from their dads

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Happy Father’s Day, Miami Valley!

In honor of the day all about dads, we asked our 2NEWS viewers to share the best advice, or “dad-vice,” their father has ever given them. In less than an hour, we had received hundreds of comments ranging from hilarious to sweet.

Whether your dad gave you the most insightful piece of knowledge you have ever heard or something silly that has stuck with you over the years, we have something here for everyone.

Below, we have compiled a list of the best comments that our 2NEWS viewers submitted:

Be true to yourself and love unconditionally. Jan

Always trust your gut instincts. Julie

When traveling, never pass up an opportunity to pee. You never know when you will get another chance. Jeffrey

He who buys cheap buys twice. Nicole

You only have one reputation. Faye

If you must have an answer now, the answer is no. Annette

Follow your own path, not someone else’s. It might send you over the cliff. Susan

Sleep on it. Tomorrow you will know. Rick

Tell the truth no matter how badly it hurts. Ed

When in doubt, don’t. Linda

Make the choices that allow you to look at yourself in the mirror. Mike

Things can be replaced, memories can’t. Kim

The eyes tell the story. Virginia

Work hard, play hard. You only go around once! Julie

You don’t have to be friends with anyone, but you have to friendly to everyone. LaDonna

It’s a great thing when you can sleep at night knowing you don’t owe anybody anything. Stay out of debt, pay as you go, don’t overspend. Dave

An education is something no one can ever take from you. Matthew

Always believe in yourself and stand up for what is right, even if that means standing alone. Grace

Do what you love, and it will never feel like a job. Nicole

Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two Wrights made an airplane. Andy

It was you or another cat. Make sure I don’t regret this. Dane

Say your prayers before going to sleep. You never know whether you will wake up in the morning or not. Betty

If you are standing in the middle of a minefield and don’t know what to do, stand still until you think it through. Liesel

Trust God, and try not to do anything stupid! Jesse

And of course, the best dad-vice that has ever been given…

Listen to your mother. Dozens of commenters!

To read through the hundreds of comments we received on our post asking for advice from dads, click HERE .

