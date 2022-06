"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced publicly back in May that, despite being declared cancer-free in December, he was once again dealing with prostate cancer and would need to undergo eight weeks of radiation treatment. He said at the time, "The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early. But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we're going to do. I'm going to make most shows, but some shows, I'm gonna have to postpone or cancel and I'm sorry about that, but that's the way it's got to be. I'll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it.

