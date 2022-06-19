ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Woman killed during crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

By WAFB Staff
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 during a crash involving two vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to...

Matthew337
3d ago

Did I read it right? A car crossed the median for an unknown reason and the driver died and the person that got hit head on by then was arrested ?

5
Steve
3d ago

Typical Louisiana, arrest the one that did not drive over the median and caused the wreck.

6
