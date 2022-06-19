College Football News Releases 2022 Bowl Projections; Where Is Baylor?

Baylor Bears predicated to land in Texas Bowl against Auburn Tigers

Get ready, college football fans: bowl projections are already beginning to roll out despite a single game being played yet this season.

And there are plenty of Big 12 teams in the mixing bowl, including the Baylor Bears .

Pete Fitutak of College Football News recently posted the organization's thoughts on the postseason battles that could occur after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

Based on their predictions, Baylor will land in the Texas Bowl vs Auburn.

For Bears fans across the nation, this would be a disappointing postseason appearance after Baylor took home the Big 12 title last year -- along with a Sugar Bowl victory over Mississippi.

Auburn struggled mightily in the SEC last season, and the Tigers are now in the midst of a major rebuild.

If coach Dave Aranda and Baylor complete the upcoming season with the expectations of many in the Bears organization, the Texas Bowl would be a worst-case scenario.

In fact, if those expectations do come into fruition, it's more likely the Bears will find themselves in a race for the New Year's Six.

Here are the rest of the projections, according to College Football News:

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State.

Boca Raton Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty.

Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State.

Frisco Bowl: Tulsa vs. Utah State.

Lending Tree Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State.

Los Angeles Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. BYU .

Armed Forces Bowl: UCF vs. Western Kentucky.

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. UAB.

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force vs. UTSA.

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati.

Gasparilla Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Maryland.

Cure Bowl: ECU vs. Marshall.

Bahamas Bowl: Kent State vs. Louisiana Tech.

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. FAU.

Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan.

Independence Bowl: Army vs. SMU.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Kansas State.

Birmingham Bowl: Louisville vs. South Carolina.

First Responder Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas Tech.

Camellia Bowl: West Virginia vs. Troy.

Liberty Bowl: LSU vs. Iowa State.

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Memphis.

Cheez-It Bowl: Texas vs. Pittsburgh.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Utah.

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington vs. Arkansas.

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia vs. Minnesota.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss.

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State.

Sun Bowl: Wake Forest vs. California.

Holiday Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Washington State.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Miami vs. Penn State.

Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. Tennessee.

Tampa Bay Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky.

Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Florida.

Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia.

Orange Bowl: N.C. State vs. Notre Dame.

Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Houston.

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon.

Chick-Fil-A Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal): Alabama vs. USC.

Fiesta Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal): Clemson vs. Ohio State.

CFB National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State.

