ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

College Football News Releases 2022 Bowl Projections; Where Is Baylor?

By Denton Ramsey
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4rHO_0gFhClV400

Baylor Bears predicated to land in Texas Bowl against Auburn Tigers

Get ready, college football fans: bowl projections are already beginning to roll out despite a single game being played yet this season.

And there are plenty of Big 12 teams in the mixing bowl, including the Baylor Bears .

Pete Fitutak of College Football News recently posted the organization's thoughts on the postseason battles that could occur after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

Based on their predictions, Baylor will land in the Texas Bowl vs Auburn.

For Bears fans across the nation, this would be a disappointing postseason appearance after Baylor took home the Big 12 title last year -- along with a Sugar Bowl victory over Mississippi.

Auburn struggled mightily in the SEC last season, and the Tigers are now in the midst of a major rebuild.

If coach Dave Aranda and Baylor complete the upcoming season with the expectations of many in the Bears organization, the Texas Bowl would be a worst-case scenario.

In fact, if those expectations do come into fruition, it's more likely the Bears will find themselves in a race for the New Year's Six.

Here are the rest of the projections, according to College Football News:

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State.

Boca Raton Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty.

Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State.

Frisco Bowl: Tulsa vs. Utah State.

Lending Tree Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State.

Los Angeles Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. BYU .

Armed Forces Bowl: UCF vs. Western Kentucky.

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. UAB.

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force vs. UTSA.

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati.

Gasparilla Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Maryland.

Cure Bowl: ECU vs. Marshall.

Bahamas Bowl: Kent State vs. Louisiana Tech.

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. FAU.

Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan.

Independence Bowl: Army vs. SMU.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Kansas State.

Birmingham Bowl: Louisville vs. South Carolina.

First Responder Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas Tech.

Camellia Bowl: West Virginia vs. Troy.

Liberty Bowl: LSU vs. Iowa State.

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Memphis.

Cheez-It Bowl: Texas vs. Pittsburgh.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Utah.

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington vs. Arkansas.

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia vs. Minnesota.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss.

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State.

Sun Bowl: Wake Forest vs. California.

Holiday Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Washington State.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Miami vs. Penn State.

Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. Tennessee.

Tampa Bay Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky.

Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Florida.

Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia.

Orange Bowl: N.C. State vs. Notre Dame.

Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Houston.

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon.

Chick-Fil-A Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal): Alabama vs. USC.

Fiesta Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal): Clemson vs. Ohio State.

CFB National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Memphis, TX
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Bowl#Birmingham Bowl#Bowl Projections#Texas Bowl#Gasparilla Bowl#American Football#Baylor Bears#Auburn Tigers#Sec#Frisco Bowl
WacoTrib.com

Baylor women's basketball adds new recruiting director

The Baylor women’s basketball program has a new addition heading up recruiting. Head coach Nicki Collen announced the hiring of Taijh Delahoussaye as the Bears’ director of recruiting on Tuesday. Delahoussaye comes to Baylor from LSU, where she spent two seasons leading the basketball team’s recruiting efforts under...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
wildcatstrong.com

Wildcats set to compete at State 7 on 7 Championships

The Temple 7 on 7 football team set to participate in the State 7 on 7 championships on June 24-25 at Veteran’s Park in College Station. Temple will play three pool play games on Friday and continue with bracket play on Saturday. The Friday schedule for the Wildcats is...
coveleaderpress.com

CCISD seniors outscore region and state on end-of-course exams

Copperas Cove ISD 2022 graduates consistently increased their end of course exams over their 2021 counterparts and met the scores or outperformed the scores of other seniors across the region and across Texas. The largest scoring gap between Copperas Cove High School seniors and other seniors in the region and...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Waco couple is giving away millions

Chip and Joanna GainesFlickr under Creative Commons license. Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WACO, TX
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin died after a motorcycle crash in Nolanville (Nolanville, TX)

64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin died after a motorcycle crash in Nolanville (Nolanville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin, from Belton, Texas, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place just before 7 p.m. Saturday on FM 439, approximately a mile east of Nolanville [...]
NOLANVILLE, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
293
Followers
141
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy