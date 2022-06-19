ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Nathan Gorman: It's Now About Being Active, Keep Hunting For Them Titles

By BoxingScene Staff
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his name upon the banners, Nathan Gorman did not disappoint the Channel 5 audience and all those in attendance at the M&S Bank Arena. Gorman had a job to do after 15 months out of the ring, but had clearly been working on all the physical and technical aspects of...

www.boxingscene.com

BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder picking Usyk to defeat Joshua in rematch

By Huck Allen: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is picking unified champion Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Anthony Joshua again in their rematch on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Wilder feels that IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) will have his hand raised at the end against former champion...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Will Canelo Alvarez defeat Artur Beterbiev?

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez has the opportunity to redeem himself this year by taking on IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and defeating him before facing Dmitry Bivol in a rematch in 2023. If Canelo wants to erase the image of him being efficiently handled by Bivol last May...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Abner Mares: Let Me Remind Everyone, I'm a Bad M-f'er in The Ring!

At the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, former three-division champion Abner Mares will fight for the first time in three years. He will take on former title challenger Miguel Flores in a ten round super featherweight attraction, as part of the Fox Sports pay-per-view undercard to the heavyweight scrap between Andy Ruiz and Luis Ortiz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Hekkie Budler: I'm Convinced That I'll Beat Elwin Soto, Ruin The Party

Two former world champions will battle for one more shot at title glory. Mexico’s Elwin “La Pulga” Soto and South African two-weight world champion Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler will collide in a 12-round WBC light flyweight title eliminator this Saturday, June 25, at Palenque Fex in Mexicali, Mexico.
COMBAT SPORTS
Tyson Fury
Boxing Insider

Jake Paul Rages At Tommy Fury…Fury Responds In Kind

“I wake up this morning,” Jake Paul states on a social media post, “to another text from my manager saying that Tommy Fury is pulling out of the fight.” Fury, brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury, has been expected to throw down with Paul in the coming weeks at Madison Square Garden as the main event of a Showtime pay per view card. According to Paul at least, the fight might not happen. “We’re scheduled to have a press conference next week in New York,” Paul adds. The 5-0 Paul doesn’t have much ring experience, but he’s proven to be a serious and dedicated fighter, one who has considerable knockout power.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury promoter Bob Arum expects heavyweight back in ring ‘before the end of the year’

Tyson Fury could be back in the ring ‘before the end of the year’, according to the heavyweight champion’s US promoter Bob arum.Following Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, the unbeaten Briton vowed to retire from professional boxing. While Fury has expressed an interest in taking part in exhibition bouts, he has poured cold water on the idea of a fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch.The pair will square off in Saudi Arabia in August as Joshua tries to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Joe Joyce: Bristol Bears 'legend' to join Connacht after 2022-23 season

Bristol Bears lock Joe Joyce is leaving the club at the end of next season to join Irish province Connacht. The 28-year-old has played 151 times for the Premiership side after graduating from their academy. Joyce was named the fans' player of the season as the Bears finished 10th in...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#The M S Bank Arena#Czech#Wbc#Channel 5
Boxing Scene

IBA Opens Up The Bidding Process For World Boxing Tour Events: 2023-2024

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has opened the bidding process for World Boxing Tour (WBT) events for 2023-2024. During that period there will be six key WBT events which are planned to offer points towards Olympic qualification. The events are expected to be spread between continents, ensuring fair opportunities to earn a chance to box at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas: Magsayo Has Great Power - But We'll Be Ready To Counter That

WBC featherweight world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is gearing up for a showdown with former world champion Rey Vargas. One of them will lose their unbeaten record on Saturday, July 9 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Showtime will televise the fight. In January, the 26-year-old Magsayo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Tommy Fury To Jake Paul: Fight Is On, August 6; Forget A Team Or Any Other Bullsh!t

Tommy Fury couldn’t help but chuckle at the latest rant offered by longtime rival Jake Paul. Plans for a rescheduled bout between the two have been in the works for the past several weeks according to Paul (5-0, 4KOs), who took to social media for a full-blown rant on Fury dragging his feet in agreeing to the fight. The content creator and pro cruiserweight is set to co-headline an August 6 Showtime Pay-Per-View show. Reigning WBC/WBO/IBO featherweight champ Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30KOs) appears in the second of the two co-main events, though opponents are not yet confirmed for either boxer.
COMBAT SPORTS
Combat Sports
Sports
Boxing Scene

Joshua: God Willing, I'll Perform And I Will Become Three-Time Heavyweight Champion

Anthony Joshua is ready to rule the heavyweight division once again. The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist and former two-time unified heavyweight titlist enters the second rematch of his career, in hopes of avenging his second career defeat. The occasion comes in his August 20 rematch with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13KOs), who defends his WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titles in a bout that will headline a show from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fulton: Hopefully Akhmadaliev Pull Out His Victory & We Can Make It Happen

Stephen Fulton doesn’t suspect dominating Daniel Roman will make Murodjon Akhmadaliev think twice about wanting to fight him later this year. Fulton feels that the undefeated southpaw from Uzbekistan will want to become the fully unified 122-pound champion if he beats Ronny Rios in their 12-round title fight scheduled for June 25. Philadelphia’s Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) doesn’t expect competing promoters and television networks/streaming services to prohibit them from fighting for full supremacy in their division, either.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

As Good As He Is, Artur Beterbiev Is Still Not As Good As He Wants To Be

The week of his fight against Joe Smith Jr., a short video circulated of one of Artur Beterbiev’s training sessions. This time, it wasn’t one of the torturous sessions he’s become known for, the ones with circus strongman-type feats. No push-ups on his wrists, no juggling an Olympic lifting bar or using the ab wheel with his feet. This time it was a simple video, shared by No Nonsense Boxing, just Beterbiev in front of the wall-mounted uppercut bag throwing one punch over and over. One after another, Beterbiev would slip his head to the right and throw a jab with the tiniest bit of arc to it, as if it were coming over top of a right hand coming at him, or perhaps to disguise it as a hook. Every punch that landed sounded like an explosion in the empty gym, as the ambidextrous light heavyweight champion showed off the perks of having destructive power in both hands, of being able to harm a top-level opponent with just a jab.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bam Rodriguez: I Didn't Even Plan On Staying At 115; Now Here We Are, Fighting A Main Event At Home

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez admits he didn’t even know at what weight his next fight would take place, never mind the city. A decision to stay put provides the best of both worlds for the gifted 22-year old, who gets a homecoming headliner for the first defense of his WBC junior bantamweight title. Rodriguez will face former two-time champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai atop a four-title fight DAZN show this Saturday from Tech Port Arena in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz To Headline September 4 Fox Sports Pay-Per-View From Crypto.com Arena

Andy Ruiz and Luis Ortiz will keep the same destination for their new fight date. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the heavyweight clash will top a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event on September 4, which changed from a previously targeted August 13 date. The event will still take place at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon in the form of a ticket sale announcement.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Yarde on Beterbiev: “He was slower than I thought”

By Charles Brun: Anthony Yarde says he felt IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and WBO champ Joe Smith Jr were “slower than I thought” from watching them live at ringside last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) could be next...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Feels Canelo is Still Pound-For-Pound King, Should Hold Top Spot

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has given high praise to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and believes the Mexican superstar is still the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Last month, Canelo was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Canelo, who still holds the undisputed crown...
COMBAT SPORTS

