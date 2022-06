Cody Rhodes knows that WWE expects him to be out for nine months recovering from injury, but he has his own ideas about it. As previously reported, Rhodes was announced as being out for up to nine months after he underwent surgery to fix the torn pectoral tendon he suffered the week before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes took to his Instagram stories to note that his sling is off already and he’s working out, noting that he’s setting his own goal for a return.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO