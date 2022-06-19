ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Beware: Pushy salesman leaves many Lakewood residents with contract they’re trying to cancel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecking the fine print of a contract is something many Lakewood residents are learning to do – the hard way. Residents of several developments in Lakewood tell TLS they were approached last...

Comments / 6

CuzzoP.Johnsonthe4th
3d ago

lmao good how does it feel to be pushed around like that town does to neighboring towns with constant harrassment to sell homes to them

