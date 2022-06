FORT MADISON – The Old Settlers Association in Fort Madison will open their 21st season of “Music in the Park” featuring the duo of Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald ie: ( “SWITCHBACK” ) on Friday, June 24th from 5 to 8 PM. Like many other bands who make their living on the road, the last two years have been pretty tough for musicians. In the fall of 2019 Brian fractured his leg. Just as they were getting back to work in the spring of 2020, the Covid pandemic closed everything down on St Patrick’s Day. The Irishmen have missed making music and are happy to meet and greet their many fans in Old Settlers Park (4th St. & Ave. E- Fort Madison). “Birds of Prey” and other CD’s will be available, so you may want to bring some extra cash for a CD to enjoy at home. Old Settlers is also placing a “gift jar” on the merchandise table; all funds will go to the band.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO