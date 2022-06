Celebrate the Fourth of July with our guide to fireworks, parades, concerts, and more happening around Greater Houston on and before Independence Day, Monday, July 4, 2022. From Galveston to Conroe and everywhere in between, cities across the Greater Houston area are gearing up for big firework spectacles, concerts, and much more. Check out our guide below to find a celebration near you.

