ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Check out the events happening for Juneteenth 2022

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16n2d1_0gFh9Kvj00

ATLANTA — June 19 is Juneteenth Freedom Day. This holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

There were several celebrations throughout the state over the weekend. If you’re looking for something to do to celebrate this Juneteenth, we have a few locations that will be celebrating on Sunday!

  • Clark Community Park in Stockbridge, GA from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge, Georgia
  • Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers, GA from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers
  • 10th Annual Juneteenth Music Festival from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta

If you want to get out and celebrate, you still have some time!

  • Atlanta black ballet company returns home after week-long performance in Washington D.C.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

WATCH: Thousands attend Juneteenth Atlanta Black History Parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people from across metro Atlanta met in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The Saturday event included a parade, music, art, food, family fun and celebrations of Black culture. A bill making Juneteenth...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta hits the streets of downtown, celebrating Juneteenth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This is joy. ”I am out here just celebrating life and celebrating my people,” said Almeta White. ”To me, Juneteenth means coming together to celebrate our heritage, to learn our heritage, to communicate with each other, to collaborate with each other, to stand together. And really being able to show everyone else, the beauty of our heritage,” said Cierra Jackson, Miss Black International Ambassador.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

8ARM Is Closing After the Property Is Sold to a Buckhead Developer

Critically acclaimed restaurant 8ARM is closing October 8 after six years along what is now a hot dining stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue bordering Virginia-Highland, Poncey-Highland, and the Old Fourth Ward. But its closure doesn’t come without one last menu reinvention. On July 2, 8ARM will cease serving...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Stockbridge, GA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Springfield, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
thetoptours.com

9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

‘More than its name implied’

It would be hard to imagine Atlanta without Creative Loafing . After half a century, it is a part of the DNA of our remarkable city. I don’t think I’m alone in always having thought of Creative Loafing as a sort of successor to that wonderful old hippie newspaper, The Great Speckled Bird. The two publications were never actually related, but both were a little funky and both filled a void — Creative Loafing , obviously for much longer now. Both also were products of that very memorable era.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centennial Olympic Park#Downtown Atlanta#Freedom Day#Ga#Iris Drive Se#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
cobbcounty.org

Monthly drive-through food pantry ends, but help still available

The Atlanta Community Food Bank drive-through food pantry events held at South Cobb Regional Library since 2021 have stopped due to funding and staffing issues. The library hosted the popular events on the first Wednesday of the month, but despite the inability to keep them going, other programs will still offer help.
COBB, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Atlanta Food Bank's Community Food Center to open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO — Atlanta Community Food Bank is putting down roots in Clayton County. The Jonesboro City Council approved the food bank’s request for a conditional use permit to open a Community Food Center in the old Ingles shopping center on Stockbridge Road. The center will occupy the now vacant former Dollar General and church store fronts.
JONESBORO, GA
Atlanta Magazine

What’s holding back Atlanta’s food trucks—and what’s being done about it

In 2016, Ali Moradi decided to sell the Mediterranean restaurant he’d owned in Alpharetta for six years to focus on his food truck. He was done spending long hours at the brick-and-mortar only to clock out and still constantly have it on his mind. The truck offered greater flexibility. He’d see his family more, scaling back during slow seasons or even taking a couple weeks off without harming the business.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Hundreds of Juneteenth vendors prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV presents: Georgia housing crisis

ATLANTA — Georgia’s hot housing market is pricing homebuyers and renters out. WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Georgia’s Housing Crisis, a 1-hour special exploring the challenges Georgians are facing finding affordable housing, buying their first home, dealing with bidding wars and dramatic increases in rent prices. Channel 2...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

In-person meeting to help residents complete ERAP applications scheduled

JONESBORO — Clayton County officials are hosting an in-person meeting Saturday to help residents complete applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Employees from the Office of Performance Management and the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 places to get hot chicken in metro Atlanta

Atlanta is one of the best places in the country to get food and the hot chicken is no exception. If you’re looking for spots to get a spicy bird around metro Atlanta, don’t wing it – check out our list of some of the top spots to get hot chicken around metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Caribbean Cultural Festival June 25

The Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc., (CAG) will celebrate the 10th Annual McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 1 until 8 p.m. at Avalon Park. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. This year CAG will not only celebrate 10 years of hosting the festival, but the humanitarian organization will continue the tradition of bringing the largest and most highly anticipated Caribbean celebration to Atlanta’s southside. It is also the first time that the gathering will return following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers say this year’s theme is all about unity and honoring the Caribbean American culture during Caribbean American Heritage Month.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
157K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy