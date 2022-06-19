Check out the events happening for Juneteenth 2022

ATLANTA — June 19 is Juneteenth Freedom Day. This holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

There were several celebrations throughout the state over the weekend. If you’re looking for something to do to celebrate this Juneteenth, we have a few locations that will be celebrating on Sunday!

Clark Community Park in Stockbridge, GA from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge, Georgia

Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers, GA from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers

10th Annual Juneteenth Music Festival from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta

If you want to get out and celebrate, you still have some time!

Atlanta black ballet company returns home after week-long performance in Washington D.C.

