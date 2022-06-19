ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson loses in-state commitment

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWPcF_0gFh9HHY00

An in-state prospect in the class of 2023 has decommitted from the Clemson baseball program.

Spring Valley High School (Columbia, S.C.) middle infielder Brent Gibbs announced via social media Sunday that he has decided to reopen his recruitment.

“I would like to thank the Clemson Baseball staff for their tremendous support,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I will always have love for the Clemson Baseball family and wish the program much success in the future.”

Gibbs committed to now-former head coach Monte Lee and Clemson on June 19, 2021.

“I have been talking with Coach Lee for the past year and developed a great relationship with him,” Gibbs told The Clemson Insider after committing to Clemson. “He was finally able to come watch me play. Unfortunately we lost that game, but on the way home, my coach said I should give Coach Lee a call the next morning. I called him and he told me he enjoyed watching me play, liked some of the skills I displayed. He offered me a spot on the team.

“I wanted to say yes right away but I told him I needed to talk it over with my parents. So, I talked it over with my parents, we thought about it and that evening I called Coach Lee and told him I wanted to be a Tiger.”

–Photo courtesy of @BrentGibbs4222 on Twitter

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0gFh9HHY00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Education
Clemson, SC
Education
Columbia, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Clemson Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
accesswdun.com

Basketball: Tigers opening generating plenty of interest, despite the lateness

COMMERCE — Despite the late timing in the coach hiring season, there’s been plenty of interest in the suddenly open head coaching position at Commerce. Nearly two dozen applications have been received by Commerce Principal and Athletic Director William Smith to replace Russ Gregg, who resigned on Thursday to take a similar position at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, S.C.
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy