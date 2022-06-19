ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Our grandmother lived 100 years. Her legacy of saving Jewish children from Nazis lives on.

By Carli Pierson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaXcg_0gFh8reZ00

Andree Geulen was a 20-year-old teacher in Nazi-occupied Belgium when she noticed that Jewish students at her all-girls school were coming to class wearing yellow stars, or just not showing up at all. She told all her students, including those who weren't Jewish, to wear an apron to school to cover the hateful symbol.

That was just the beginning. Geulen would go on to save at least 300 Jewish children herself and more than 2,000 with her group of resistance operators during the Holocaust.

She died on May 31 in Belgium . She was 100 years old.

Her grandson Nicolas Burniat and granddaughter Julie Hellenbosch, spoke with USA TODAY about her remarkable story of courage, compassion and humility. Their conversation with Editorial Board member Carli Pierson has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me the story of your grandmother.

Nicolas: My grandmother didn't wait for the war to be politically engaged. When she was 15 the Spanish Civil War started, and she opposed her father. She immediately started to contribute to supporting the Republican refugees and challenging her father in the process. He was bourgeois. She convinced him to donate funds for Spanish kids, so she was the rebellious one in her family of conservative people. She was already politically aware.

When (World War II) started she was 20 and working as a teacher. In 1942, her students had to wear the star and the roundups started. She worked in a Jewish neighborhood and realized her students were disappearing; she realized they were being taken by the Nazis and not coming back.

The last living prosecutor of Nuremberg: I prosecuted 22 Nazis. Here's how to go after Putin and his thugs.

She immediately decided to take action, and the word spread. The head of the school, Odile Ovart, was in the resistance and introduced her to Ida Sterno , a member of the " Comite de Defense des Juifs " (Jewish Defense Committee) in 1942. She said to my grandma that there was a section devoted to saving kids and asked if she would want to help. She said yes with no hesitation. That's when her underground work started. She always said she was just a link, because there was already a whole system devised by people like Maurice Heiber and Ida Sterno.

There were three divisions in the children’s section, and they were all run by women, mostly social workers, before underground work. One was in charge of finances: food stamps and money for families who would host kids. Another was responsible for finding the host families, or the monasteries, and convents, because many of the kids were hidden in religious institutions.

Do you feel safe? Mass shootings didn't stop after Texas. They're all around us.

The third section, which my grandma was in, was responsible for taking the kids from their parents and moving them to the host family or to the institutions. She was chosen for the third section because she was blond, spoke German and wasn't Jewish. It would have been too risky for a Jewish woman to do that work.

The Jewish parents would go to the committee for help, saying "We see our neighbors being taken away by Germans," and the committee would say, "Someone will come. Be ready."

My grandma would then come to see the Jewish families and tell them, "I am coming back in one to two days: Have a suitcase ready." She would explain what would happen and that their child would get a new name. She also would tell them that they won't be able to know his or her new address.

Then, she would come back after one to two days. She said she was always afraid roundups would happen before she came back, so she had to be quick. Then, she would bring the kids to the hiding place, which could be in Brussels or outside the city. She went all over Belgium.

Tell me about the notebooks she used to keep track of the children.

Nicolas: What is really interesting is how they encoded the children in notebooks. They had a very clever system because they had to make sure that nobody could find the children if they came across some of the books while ensuring that they could retrace the kids and their families after the war.

So, in one notebook in one office there would be real names with codes. In another notebook there would be fake names and codes. And in another notebook with codes with the original address. Then in another notebook there would be codes with the new address. The books were kept in difference places for security reasons. It was so well done that no kids were arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjCUH_0gFh8reZ00
Notebooks showing names of hidden Jewish children and codes devised by the resistance network that Andree Geulen was a part of. Nicolas Burniat

All the kids that were hidden survived.

After the war she helped reunite hidden children with their parents for those that survived. She worked first with the " Aide aux Israelites Victimes de la Guerre ," and then with the American Army as part of the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration . She learned to drive with the American Army on a U.S. jeep. She did that for years after the war and helped kids who didn't have parents, because very few kids were reunited with parents. Many were orphans.

Fear is fuel: Each of us must decide which part of our character it will feed

It was extremely dangerous work. There is a famous black and white photograph of her walking in the streets with a Gestapo officer in uniform, just steps behind her. Someone took a picture and at that moment, in her shoe, she had a paper slip with the name of two kids she was about to pick up.

There was a story she told us that once she was with a child and she had just told the kid, "This is your new name." Someone next to them turned and said, "You're such a cute child, what's your name?" And the child turned to her and said, "which name should I give: the real one or the fake one?"

She could have been caught at any time.

What was she like, as a person?

Julie: For us she was a grandmother. She loved people. We have stories of her in hotels volunteering to translate German and Italian, even though she didn't speak a word of Italian. We saw people coming from her house a lot, friends from the war and postwar, people whom we found out later were children she had hidden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymmrx_0gFh8reZ00
Andree Geulen and her granddaughter, Julie Hellenbosch, in 2012. Nicolas Burniat

She was also very loving and very strict. When we went into primary school she retired early and focused on our education. We could not leave the table until we finished our lessons. It was her way or the highway.

She had the certitude that she knew what was right and what was wrong, and this helped her during the war.

Why are Republicans angry? Progressives are good at poking the elephant.

What did she say about her experience during that time? Did she speak about it often?

Nicolas: When we were kids she didn't talk about it. The kids she'd hidden didn't talk about it, either. Some of the hidden children discovered later in life that they had been hidden, and then they discovered they'd been hidden by her.

The first time I was told about the war was about 10. My grandfather, her husband, was Jewish. His whole family was killed in Auschwitz apart from his two brothers. One of them was an Auschwitz survivor. I remember I saw his tattoo and then that was when we had the first conversation.

My grandfather never talked about it. The loss of his parents was too traumatic.

At about the same time in the mid-1980s, the hidden children started speaking up. People were coming to our house and calling her "mom." That was how the conversation started.

She told a story of one mother who had three kids whom she had come to take and hide: The oldest were 7 and 10; the youngest was 5. The mother refused to let the 5-year-old leave her side and told her, "What happens to me happens to him." Five days later they were taken and killed.

She told us that she would not have been able to do what she did if she had been a mother herself. She talked about how difficult it was to take kids away from their parents.

Carli Pierson, a New York licensed attorney, is an opinion writer with USA TODAY, and a member of the USA TODAY Editorial Board. Follow her on Twitter: @CarliPiersonEsq

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Our grandmother lived 100 years. Her legacy of saving Jewish children from Nazis lives on.

Comments / 16

warrior
3d ago

The bad and the people who do nothing,always seem to outnumber the people who will fight back,either openly or behind the enemies back,they are the true heroes or angels of the human race,this lady was a true angel🙏

Reply
7
Related
TODAY.com

Andrée Geulen, teacher who saved Jewish children, dies age 100

Andrée Geulen was a teacher when German occupation of Brussels began and after seeing her Jewish students mysteriously miss class, she personally smuggled nearly 400 children to safety all while avoiding arrest. Geulen, an unsung hero of one of the darkest chapters in human history, died last month at 100 years old. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.June 19, 2022.
WILLIE GEIST
The Independent

The teddy bear that represents surviving the Holocaust

John Hajdu, 85, was seven years old when the Hungarian Arrow Cross party, supporting the Nazi regime, rounded up Budapest’s Jews in a courtyard in 1944. He had been taken from his “yellow star” flat and given just minutes to say goodbye. John’s parents had already been sent to concentration camps.“This is where my life changed,” he told The Independent. “My aunt who stayed with us said ‘come with me’. She grabbed me and rushed me across the corridor to a non-Jewish neighbour’s flat, who very kindly and very bravely agreed to hide her and me in a cupboard.”But soon...
POLAND
Daily Mail

Children who fled Nazis for the Garden of England: The extraordinary story of a schoolteacher who moved her pupils overseas to escape Hitler

By Deborah Cadbury (Two Roads £20, 448pp) When Sidney Finkel, a young Jewish boy from Poland, arrived at Bunce Court, a school in the Kent countryside, immediately after World War II, he was a traumatised survivor of the Holocaust. He had endured concentration camps, slave labour and the murder of his family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Hidden Children#Orphans#Jewish#Editorial Board#Republican#Spanish
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
SFGate

Pope cracks down on new Catholic religious start-ups

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to reign in new religious groups in the Catholic Church after their unregulated proliferation in recent decades led to abuses in governance that allowed spiritual and sexual misconduct to go unchecked. Francis issued a new decree published Wednesday that requires...
RELIGION
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Escape from Auschwitz: the most extraordinary Holocaust story you’ve never heard

A pair of Jewish prisoners plotted to break out of the death camp and tell the world the true horror of what they’d seen. How did they do it?. Escape was lunacy, escape was death. To attempt it was suicide. That much had been taught to Walter Rosenberg early, within a week of his arrival in Auschwitz, aged just 17, at the start of July 1942. One afternoon, he and thousands of others had been forced to stand in silence and watch a public hanging, performed with full ceremony. The SS men had lined up with guns over their shoulders and marching drums strapped around their necks, while out in front stood two mobile gallows, wheeled into position, one for each condemned man.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Church Convicts Catholic Ex-Priest of Abusing Boy for Years

BERLIN (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Germany said Tuesday that a former priest has been convicted in a church trial of sexually abusing a minor over several years almost three decades ago. The man, who wasn't identified, was ordered to pay 10% of his income to a charitable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prince Charles faces awkward trip after Rwanda row

There must have been some spluttering over the royal breakfast when it was realised that the UK government wanted to send asylum seekers to exactly the same place as Prince Charles was heading to meet Commonwealth leaders. His visit to Rwanda next week has now become the kind of trip...
U.K.
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
Daily Mail

Austrian handyman who helped Dutch cult father to hide his six children on a farm for a decade in case that shocked the Netherlands is jailed for three years

A Dutch court on Tuesday jailed an Austrian handyman for helping a cult leader to isolate his own children on a farm for a decade, in a case that shocked the Netherlands. The man, identified only as 61-year-old Joseph B. due to Dutch privacy rules, played an 'essential role' in depriving the six children of their liberty in the remote northeastern village of Ruinerwold, the court ruled, jailing him for three years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

A Conservative Priest Who Calls Nancy Pelosi Blessed! An Interesting Take on the Holy Communion Conflict

Wherever you stand on the controversy over denying Catholic politicians Holy Communion because of their stance on abortion, one conservative priest has a totally non-political take on this ever-growing dispute. Fr. Gerald Murray, who by all accounts is no close compadre of the Speaker of the House, says Nancy Pelosi is blessed. Why blessed? Because, he says, she has an Archbishop who cares enough about her eternal soul to decree that she should no longer receive the Holy Eucharist in her home Archdiocese of San Francisco. Not too long-ago Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone made public his ongoing, but private, spat with Pelosi over her staunch support of abortion rights. The Catholic Church considers abortion to be a grave sin for those who have one or for those who aid in its continuance. It’s a sin that jeopardizes a person’s promise of heaven. While many in the church have accused clergy like Cordileone of ‘weaponizing the Eucharist’, Murray says people should understand it from the point of view of a Shepherd caring for his flock. You can read the article here… Listen to Fr. Murray explain it, and also talk about how Pope Francis is molding the Catholic Church with 21 new Cardinals. Fr. Murray heads the United Nations parish, Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
Smithonian

Inside the Effort to Restore Synagogues in Venice’s 500-Year-Old Jewish Ghetto

When art historian David Landau first visited Venice’s Renaissance synagogues after purchasing a home in the Italian city 12 years ago, he was stunned to see flaking layers of paint, benches infiltrated by woodworms, and damaged plaster and stucco decorations. The Italian Synagogue was in such disrepair, in fact, that it wasn’t included on the Jewish Museum of Venice’s tour of the local Jewish Ghetto, according to the nonprofit Save Venice Inc.
RELIGION
InsideHook

What Is “The Ick” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?

We’ve all been there: you’re crushing on someone, fantasizing about them and hey, probably creating an idealized version of them in your head. Maybe things even progress IRL. You hang out, go on a few dates and then bam! You notice something about them, or they do something, that turns you off instantly. Maybe they’re mean to the waiter, kiss strangely or use the wrong laughing emoji. Whatever it is, it’s shattered your fantasy and the possibility of a third date. You’ve gotten “the ick.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

509K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy