ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden officials say recession isn't 'inevitable,' gas tax holiday remains a possibility

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhQvs_0gFh8mUA00

WASHINGTON - Biden administration officials Sunday tried to ease the minds of Americans who fear a recession is near.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on ABC's "This Week" that a recession is not inevitable, with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, echoing her on other programs.

Granholm said that one of the biggest causes of inflation is the high cost of gas. She acknowledged that suspending gas tax is a possibility, but it's a complicated issue.

"Part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads, and we just did a big infrastructure bill to help fund the roads," Granham said on CNN's "State of the Union." So "if we remove the gas tax that takes away the funding that was just passed by Congress to be able to do that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9Ozy_0gFh8mUA00
Biden meets with Jerome Powell to address inflation across US AP

Yellen called a gas tax holiday "an idea that’s certainly worth considering."

She said President Joe Biden is "ready to work with Congress" to bring costs down.

"If Congress will work with him to enact some of the administration's programs, we can bring down other costs that are burdening households, like prescription drugs, health care costs, and increase the supply of affordable housing," Yellen said.

Deese said on CBS' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" the administration is working with congressional leadership on legislation that would get economic relief to Americans in coming weeks, such as lowering the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration admitted it was wrong to downplay the threat of rising inflation last year as the White House works to combat rising consumer prices that have hampered Biden's presidency.

Yellen, in March 2021, said inflation posed only a "small risk." Two months later, she said she didn't anticipate inflation would "be a problem." Earlier that spring, Biden signed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into law, providing a boost in spending that his critics blame for accelerating inflation.

More: 'Paying the price': Biden and top aides misread threat of inflation as warning signs gathered

"As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that boosted energy and food prices, and supply bottlenecks, that have affected our economy badly that I, at the time, didn't fully understand," Yellen told CNN. "But we recognize that now."

Contributing: Rebecca Morin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden officials say recession isn't 'inevitable,' gas tax holiday remains a possibility

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Brian Deese
Person
Margaret Brennan
AOL Corp

Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. “Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach. “I hope to have...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters to the editor: Actually, you can blame Joe Biden for inflation, high gas prices

Regarding the June 12 editorial “Misplaced blame for gas, grocery prices helps no one”: The price of oil started going up the day after Joe Biden’s election as the result of his constant rants on the campaign trail about killing the oil industry. He followed this with actions that have had a negative effect on oil production in this country, including denying pipelines and putting pressure on banks not to loan to oil companies. He has worked to reduce fracking. Wait until people get their utility bills next winter. Why are the “compassionate” Dems sticking it to all the poor and fixed-income people in this country?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Consumer Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Treasury#Abc#Energy#Cnn#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

509K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy