21-year-old killed in car crash in Greene County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Cumberland Township.

According to the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the one-vehicle crash happened around 3:06 a.m. Sunday.

Jennah Whipkey, 21, from Carmichaels, was pronounced deceased an hour after the accident.

The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.

