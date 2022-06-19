ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dick Butkus hatred of Aaron Rodgers could come back to haunt Bears

Cover picture for the articleDick Butkus better be careful about poking noted Chicago Bears owner, Aaron Rodgers. Apparently, Aaron Rodgers’ comments about owning the Chicago Bears did not land well with their legendary linebacker Dick Butkus. As Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers continue to run roughshod all over its three NFC North divisional...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Nbc Sports Chicago#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Mvp#Nfc
