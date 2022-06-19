ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd annual ‘Buy Black NB’ event held in New Bedford

By Carl Sisson
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — In celebration of Juneteenth, the 2nd annual Buy Black NB event was held in New Bedford on Sunday.

The event featured over 25 vendors from Black owned businesses in the South Coast of Massachusetts.

There were also children’s activities, live music and other free entertainment.

“This is a celebration of Black culture, of freedom,” said Justina Perry, Founder & Director of Buy Black NB. “It’s a free public event so we’re inviting families and local residents and people who want to honor and commemorate Juneteenth to come on down.”

Buy Black NB hosts year-round events with a hand-selected, diverse group of local vendors offering a variety of products.

