Twins reinstate Kyle Garlick, place Trevor Megill on IL

The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Kyle Garlick from the 10-day injured list Sunday and placed right-hander Trevor Megill on the 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement.

Garlick, 30, missed the last 13 games with a left hamstring strain. He went 3-for-11 with a solo homer in three rehab games at Triple-A St. Paul.

Garlick is batting .250 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 28 games with the Twins this season.

The injury designation for Megill is retroactive to Thursday.

Megill, 28, is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. He has struck out 15 in 13 innings.

–Field Level Media

