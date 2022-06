Real estate agents expect the 2022 home sale market to be competitive. Dawn Ruffini, 2022 president of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, said there are more buyers than sellers, meaning most homes don’t stay on the market for very long. Data from the realtors’ group show there were 10,057 homes on the market at the end of February 2020, compared to 2,349 in February 2022. To get a sense of the market, Chronicle toured homes with real estate agents in Brookline, Newton, and Worcester.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO