'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

June 19 (UPI) -- The dinosaur epic, Jurassic World: Dominion, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $58.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Lightyear with $51 million, followed by Top Gun: Maverick at No. 3 with $51 million, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at No. 4 with $4.2 million and The Bob's Burgers Movie at No. 5 with $1.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Bad Guys at No. 6 with $980,000, Everything Everywhere All At Once at No. 7 with $960,000, Downton Abbey: A New Era at No. 8 with $830,000, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at No. 9 with $228,000 and Brian and Charles at No. 10 with $198,000.

The Top 10 movies this weekend earned a total of about $162.2 million at the box office, compared with last weekend's take of about $212.4 million, including $143.4 for Jurassic World: Dominion.