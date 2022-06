COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s upset over Duke was one of the program’s better wins of the 2021-22 season, and now the Buckeyes will try to do it again. The two programs will once again face off in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday, Nov. 30 at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Buckeyes won at home, 71-66, when the Blue Devils were ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. It served as the only time Chris Holtmann got to face Mike Krzyzewski before the Hall of Fame coach’s retirement.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO