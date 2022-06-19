Pups on the Patio in Jacksonville

Calhoun Journal

June 19, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] is hosting a Pups on the Patio event. Bring your furry friend to the patio for some summer fun! They will have games, photo-ops and pup cups! Those who bring donations for a local shelter will receive a special gift (while supplies last)! Please make sure all pups are leashed, friendly around other dogs and people, and up to date on shots.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

