ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Tennessee Secretary of State Arrested for DUI Leaving Bonnaroo Festival

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5GaT_0gFh4aSw00

Click here to read the full article.

The Tennessee secretary of state was arrested on charges of driving under the influence late Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tre Hargett, a Republican who has served as the secretary of state since 2009, was booked into Coffee County Jail around 1:30 a.m. and released six hours later on $2,000 bail, the Associated Press reported .

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” Hargett said in a statement. “Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

Hargett is due back in court on July 14. It’s unclear who Hargett was at the long-running festival to see: Friday night’s performers included J.Cole, the War on Drugs, the Chicks, Lord Huron, and late-nights sets by Disclosure and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said of Hargett’s arrest in a statement to WKRN , “MADD is appalled every time someone makes the wrong and extremely dangerous choice to drive impaired. It is a crime. When an elected official decides to drive impaired, their actions not only threaten the lives of innocent people but also undermine the very laws and protections they are sworn to uphold. They must be held accountable – no exceptions and no excuses. Mr. Hargett is uniquely positioned to help educate and protect Tennessee residents and visitors from the tragedies caused by someone’s choice to drive impaired, and we welcome his help in advancing MADD’s mission to eliminate this 100% preventable crime. MADD will monitor this case.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 167

Hector Gonzalez
2d ago

Tennessee Whiskey. Trump is saying right now "His a good man I know him very well". I know his wife too, sweet People.

Reply(2)
35
Jamie Kelly
3d ago

Vote him OUT! Drunk driving is unacceptable especially from an elected official.

Reply(31)
57
Lou Cummings
3d ago

Booze doesn't care who you are, it can destroy the lives of anyone.

Reply(13)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Favorite House Republican Is Married to the Gun Industry

Click here to read the full article. Lots of Republicans are close with the gun lobby. But for Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, the relationship is more like: Until death do us part. Stefanik’s husband, Matt Manda, is the public affairs manager for the firearm industry’s top trade association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Despite the sporty branding, NSSF does the bidding of hardcore gunmakers. Its board of governors includes the CEO of Daniel Defense, the gunmaker whose AR-15 was the massacre weapon in Uvalde, as well as executives from Smith & Wesson, Glock, Beretta, Sturm, Ruger &...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
City
Manchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Manchester, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Fox News

Tennessee Secretary of State charged with DUI

Tennessee’s Republican Secretary of State was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after leaving a music festival. "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement. "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

‘What the F-ck Is This?’: Team Trump Blindsided by Jan. 6 Committee Getting Doc Footage

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentary filmmaker Alex Holder in regard to footage and interviews Holder and his team shot while following former President Donald Trump and his inner circle throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. Holder’s company, AJH Films, confirmed to Rolling Stone on Tuesday that he has been subpoenaed, will sit for an interview with the panel on Thursday, and has “fully complied with all of the committee’s requests.” Trump’s team was blindsided by the development, which was initially reported by Politico. In some of the highest ranks of the Trumpworld diaspora —...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rudy Giuliani Claims Push to Overturn Election Results Fueled Only by Diet Pepsi

Click here to read the full article. Jan. 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was urged by his campaign advisers to not declare victory on Election Day, that he knew before the election that the counting of mail-in ballots would not be complete until days after the election, and that he declaration of victory came at the urging of a drunk former mayor. “President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on Election Night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Fox Poll Triggers GOP Senator Into Blaming Ignorant Americans for Supporting Assault Weapons Ban

Click here to read the full article. Faced with the news that a significant majority of Americans support a number of gun control measures, including a ban on assault weapons, Republican Senator Mike Lee struggled to defend his party’s staunch opposition to some of those policies. Instead, he blamed Americans, claiming they don’t understand their rights or know what an assault weapon is. “Fox’s polling shows that there is a lot of strength behind some of these proposals,” host Shannon Bream said on Fox News Sunday as a graphic on-screen showed 82 percent support for raising the legal age to purchase...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Tre Hargett
Person
Jack Antonoff
The Independent

American Idol star’s sister drowns in Tennessee lake

American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor confirmed that his sister‘s body was found dead in a Tennessee lake in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on Tuesday.“My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!” Mr Taylor wrote while sharing an article that confirmed that his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, had died drowning in Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday.Mr Taylor, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2021 and nearly broke into the show’s top 24, expanded more...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

‘Coup Memo’ Author Admitted in Front of Trump That Their Scheme Was Illegal: Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. “Coup memo” author John Eastman knew that he and former President Trump’s scheme to get Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 election was illegal, and said so in front of Trump, according to testimony played during the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing on Thursday. “Did John Eastman ever admit in front of the president that his proposal would violate the Electoral Count Act?” investigators asked Greg Jacob, Pence’s former legal counsel. “I believe he did on the fourth,” Jacob replied. The third January 6 hearing gets underway with a clip of Greg Jacob, former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Arrested, Charged in Connection With Capitol Riot

A Republican candidate for governor in Michigan has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s fatal Capitol riot. Per a report from the Associated Press, 40-year-old Ryan Kelley—who’s one of five GOP candidates pursuing the office—was charged with multiple misdemeanors on Thursday. Among the Capitol riot-focused details cited in court documents are a February 2021 interview in which Kelley himself spoke about being at the location on Jan. 6, as well as his featured speaker status at a regional Stop the Steal rally in Lansing. He has also been reported to have been seen outside the Capitol in footage of the Jan. 6 riot.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Republican#The Associated Press#Influence#Https T Co Xh2jjnfneb#Democratic#Chicks#Wkrn
truecrimedaily

81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of raping woman while on the job

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- An 81-year-old sheriff’s deputy stands accused of raping a woman while on duty and in uniform. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on May 11, the bureau was asked to assist the Lafayette Police Department in an investigation of a reported rape by a deputy. Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Glover allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

Former Tennessee Mayor Found Dead in Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area

Big South Fork NPS rangers would find the deceased’s motorcycle first, leading to the discovery of his body at a backcountry campsite. The morning of June 9, 2022 would bring a tragic close to the search for former Jamestown, Tennessee Mayor Lyndon Bill Baines. Baines was reported missing Sunday, June 5. The 58-year-old was last seen leaving his West Briar Ave. home at around 3 p.m. riding his silver 2006 Aprilla motorcycle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Page Six

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney pleads guilty to DUI

If “Life is a Highway,” Joe Don Rooney attempted and failed to ride it all night long after crashing into a tree at 4 a.m. last September. The Rascal Flatts lead guitarist, 46, pled guilty to the DUI charge that resulted from his inebriated joyride, which culminated in the collision just outside of Nashville, according to WKRN. The court sentenced Rooney to two days of jail time, for which he must report to begin serving on June 8. The charge of a first-time DUI offense counts as a Class A misdemeanor, which could have earned the “What Hurts the Most” performer...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Trump Throws Truth Social Tantrum Over Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump was not happy with the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing on Thursday night. The former president took to Truth Social on Friday morning to air his grievances. “I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,'” Trump wrote. “This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” Trump wasn’t quoted as saying “Hang Mike Pence,” though. “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” Trump told his staff after hearing the Capitol crowd chanting for the vice president to be hung, according to committee...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy