Memphis cop spots suspected church burglar at Chipotle

By Melissa Moon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Memphis police say a suspected church burglar with a unique tattoo was captured after an officer assigned to the case spotted him at Chipotle.

Police said John Simmons, 20, was caught on camera after he kicked in the side door of the Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in the 1500 block of Raines Road on May 9.

Simmons didn’t take anything from the building, but investigators said as he was leaving, he realized he was being recorded and knocked down a camera.

Police said the camera clearly captured his face and unique arm tattoo.

Police make arrests in $30k smash and grab, other business thefts

MPD said an officer who viewed the surveillance video recognized Simmons at the Chipotle on Union Avenue on Wednesday.

They said when officers tried to take him into custody, he took off and led police on a foot pursuit through the parking lot and neighborhood.

The officers said Simmons jumped on the hood of a woman’s car and over a fence to get away. He was eventually taken into custody.

During an interview, they said Simmons admitted to breaking into the church.

Simmons is charged with burglary, vandalism, and evading arrest.

He was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.

Simmons is scheduled to go before a judge on June 21.

WREG

MPD deputy chief on reckless driving: ‘We’re still out there’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City officials are cracking down on drag racing and reckless driving. Memphis Police presented to City Council members Tuesday about what is happening in the streets of the Bluff City. WREG spoke with an MPD leader about what’s being done to curb reckless driving. Paul Wright, a deputy chief with MPD, told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
