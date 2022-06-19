Sunday Links: Four-Alarm Vegetation Fire in East Bay Now Under Control

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- Extremely high temperatures cooked every corner of the Bay Area today and temperatures remained well above normal throughout, Tuesday night. In Napa, it reached 104 degrees but it's not the heat that's the only concern.The Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County forced evacuations and injured a firefighter as it raced up the hill near Redwood City. Firefighters were not getting any help from Mother Nature as temperatures soared into the high 90's and low 100s."This is a very atypical day in San Mateo County," said Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox with Cal Fire San Mateo Division. "We...

