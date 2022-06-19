Sunday Links: Four-Alarm Vegetation Fire in East Bay Now Under Control
A large blaze burning near Covington Street and Marlow Drive in the East Oakland hills was successfully contained Sunday morning. The four-alarm blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Sheffield Village; no structures were damaged, no injuries have been reported, and no evacuation orders were enacted because...
Tuesday's heat was reportedly to blame for warping a BART train track between Pleasant Hill and Concord, leading to a partial derailment. The derailed train has led to single-tracking on the line that continues as of this morning. [KRON4]. The derailment occurred in Concord on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. and...
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- Extremely high temperatures cooked every corner of the Bay Area today and temperatures remained well above normal throughout, Tuesday night. In Napa, it reached 104 degrees but it's not the heat that's the only concern.The Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County forced evacuations and injured a firefighter as it raced up the hill near Redwood City. Firefighters were not getting any help from Mother Nature as temperatures soared into the high 90's and low 100s."This is a very atypical day in San Mateo County," said Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox with Cal Fire San Mateo Division. "We...
A crash in the 1300 block of Arnold Drive in Martinez brought down power lines and knocked thousands off the power grid Wednesday. Nearly 5,000 customers were reported to be without power with no estimated time for a repair.
A TRAIN partially derailed in California on Tuesday with passengers seen scrambling to escape rail cars. There were about 50 passengers on the train when it became dislodged from the tracks in Concord around 5pm, authorities said. Some BART passengers reported minor injuries after the derailment, first responders said. However,...
OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
Two cars on a BART train heading toward San Francisco jumped the tracks Tuesday afternoon, and an initial assessment shows heat played the main role in the partial derailment. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the partial derailment happened near Hastings Drive and David Avenue in Concord around 5:30 p.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A brush fire in San Jose broke out Tuesday morning near a homeless encampment. Firefighters brought the fire is under control before noon, but authorities were still putting out hot spots. The fire was located at Schallenberger Road and Oakland Road. Units from the San Jose...
REDWOOD CITY – A 20-acre brush fire prompted evacuation orders and injured a firefighter as it grew to seven alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon.Around 8:30 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the evacuation orders had been downgraded to warnings and "all warnings are lifted." The fire was 5% contained.Cal Fire officials said the fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. The first fire, known as the Colton Fire, was contained after burning several acres.Meanwhile, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive continued to grow in size,...
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. North Bay Interior Mountains-North Bay Interior Valleys-San Francisco Bay Shoreline-East Bay Interior Valleys-Santa Cruz Mountains-Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose-Eastern Santa Clara Hills-East Bay Hills-Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio-Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument-Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley-Including the cities of Angwin, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa,Napa, San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Daly City, Berkeley, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon,Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, Day Valley, San Jose, Blackhawk, Greenfield, King City, and Salinas 209 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022.
The warm weather today led to the San Francisco Fire Department dealing with over 50 heat-related first-aid calls on the Warriors parade route today. There were no reports of anyone requiring transport to a hospital. [CBS SF]. Right-wing social media has once again remembered that Drag Queen Story House is...
As gas costs continue to reach unsustainable levels, no one is immune to the pump pain. For those commuting miles to work, all are getting gouged equally. While the state searches for solutions to the near $7 a gallon price at the pump, people like police officers, delivery drivers and traveling nurses are dealing with this problem on a daily basis.
It's going to be a hot one today, with Spare the Air and heat advisories in effect, and triple digits expected inland. Hopefully you can stay cool and/or get to a beach. [KTVU]. BART had its biggest ridership day since March 2020 on Monday, with 190,519 paid exits — and...
A badger has taken up residence on a Walnut Creek woman's front porch. The problem is that the wildlife museum told her it can’t be captured because it’s illegal to trap badgers. “I’ve called every agency in California and even the feds,” said resident Dani Miller. “Seriously, there...
A heat wave could make for a balmy start to summer for much of Northern California, causing the Bay Area’s air quality to fall to unhealthy levels as temperatures soar into the 90s and 100s for much of the region. A Spare the Air alert was issued for Tuesday...
