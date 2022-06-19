Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West The ‘Best Dad To Our Babies’ On Father’s Day After Chilly Reunion

Image Credit: SplashNews

Kim Kardashian is celebrating Father’s Day by praising Kanye West, her ex-husband and the father of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” the 41-year-old SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of the rapper, 45, posing with their kids. A second snapshot showed Kanye smiling wide with their three eldest children on the porch of a log cabin-style house.

The Father’s Day wishes came just two days after Kim and Kanye were photographed together watching North’s basketball game at a Thousand Oaks sports venue. The pictures, which were originally shared by TMZ, showed Kim and Kanye sitting on bleachers separately as they kept a low profile. According to TMZ, the exes did not cheer or do “much of anything else” from the sidelines. However, the publication reported the famous parents did chat with each other throughout the game, despite not sitting next to one another.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were seen on June 17 at daughter North’s basketball game (Photo: TMZ)

While they seem to be working on their relationship, it has not been an easy journey — especially amid Kim’s developing relationship with Pete Davidson, 28. Kanye has made it abundantly clear he is not supportive of “Kete” and called out the relationship several times on social media. Furthermore, an insider close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye is in no way approving of Pete spending time with his kids. “[It’s not something] Kanye was prepared for or even thinking about when he and Kim split,” they revealed. “For Pete and the kids to get so close, so fast, is deeply unsettling for Kanye. It’s really difficult seeing photos of them together everywhere he goes, and he just wishes things were different.”

Kanye is not the only father Kim celebrated this Father’s Day. Before sharing the images of Kanye with their children, she honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, by posting three throwback photos with him. “Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever!” she wrote. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven and they [gave] me the cutest suggestions … I miss you and love with all my soul.” Robert died in 2003 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Kim was just 22 years old.

Kim also shared a photo of her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2014. “Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad,” she wrote under a picture of Caitlyn posing with Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Kim certainly has many people to be thankful for this Father’s Day!