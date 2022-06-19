ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West The ‘Best Dad To Our Babies’ On Father’s Day After Chilly Reunion

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRU1I_0gFh2LUZ00
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kim Kardashian is celebrating Father’s Day by praising Kanye West, her ex-husband and the father of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” the 41-year-old SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of the rapper, 45, posing with their kids. A second snapshot showed Kanye smiling wide with their three eldest children on the porch of a log cabin-style house.

The Father’s Day wishes came just two days after Kim and Kanye were photographed together watching North’s basketball game at a Thousand Oaks sports venue. The pictures, which were originally shared by TMZ, showed Kim and Kanye sitting on bleachers separately as they kept a low profile. According to TMZ, the exes did not cheer or do “much of anything else” from the sidelines. However, the publication reported the famous parents did chat with each other throughout the game, despite not sitting next to one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0031GV_0gFh2LUZ00
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were seen on June 17 at daughter North’s basketball game (Photo: TMZ)

While they seem to be working on their relationship, it has not been an easy journey — especially amid Kim’s developing relationship with Pete Davidson, 28. Kanye has made it abundantly clear he is not supportive of “Kete” and called out the relationship several times on social media. Furthermore, an insider close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye is in no way approving of Pete spending time with his kids. “[It’s not something] Kanye was prepared for or even thinking about when he and Kim split,” they revealed. “For Pete and the kids to get so close, so fast, is deeply unsettling for Kanye. It’s really difficult seeing photos of them together everywhere he goes, and he just wishes things were different.”

Kanye is not the only father Kim celebrated this Father’s Day. Before sharing the images of Kanye with their children, she honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, by posting three throwback photos with him. “Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever!” she wrote. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven and they [gave] me the cutest suggestions … I miss you and love with all my soul.” Robert died in 2003 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Kim was just 22 years old.

Kim also shared a photo of her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2014. “Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad,” she wrote under a picture of Caitlyn posing with Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Kim certainly has many people to be thankful for this Father’s Day!

Comments / 25

Robert Kowal
3d ago

Why does the press keep printing this nonsense. Who cares?

Reply
13
chevy
3d ago

She’s overrated oddly shaped after all surgeries get over yourself

Reply
7
Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Claps Back At Kardashians’ ‘Attempt To Financially Ruin’ Her With Litigation Costs

Blac Chyna, 34, whose real name is Angela White, is speaking out about Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner reportedly trying to get her to pay their $391,000 litigation costs from the recent defamation trial that didn’t rule in her favor. The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, who sued the KarJenners for a total of $100 million, released a statement through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, that said because she “achieved” certain “litigation objectives” in the case, she won’t have to pay what they’re apparently demanding she pay.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Fathers Day#Kardashian Family#Chilly Reunion#Tmz
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are ‘Super Serious and in Love‘

Looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance isn't just a passing fling. The pair are “super serious and in love” and are already “talking about their plans going forward as a couple,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in a new report. Davidson also apparently got brownie points for getting along well with Kardashian's four kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Says It’s “Uncomfortable” Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Suit Play Out on TV

Watch: Khloe Finds Out Tristan Fathered a Baby Boy | The Kardashians Recap With E! News. It seems that Khloe Kardashian doesn't enjoy rehashing the past. On June 9, Khloe organized a live tweeting extravaganza with 30 million of her closest friends, as she worked her way through the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. It was wise of Khloe to ask for the support, as the episode featured the chaotic sequence of events that led to Khloe finding out her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been hit with a paternity lawsuit.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chaney Jones Wishes Kanye West Happy Birthday After Reported Breakup

Kanye West's girlfriend has appeared to put breakup rumors about the couple to rest. West's girlfriend Chaney Jones has seemingly dispelled news that the couple split after four months of dating with a post on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, she captioned a video montage of affectionate moments with the rapper on June 8. "Happy Birthday, baby, I love youuuuu."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Scott Disick Celebrate His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Mason Disick passed sixth grade—and then he passed out on the couch!. Scott Disick let the world know that his 12-year-old son completed the milestone year. The reality star—who shares Mason as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 7-year-old son Reign Disick with ex Kourtney Kardashian—marked the accomplishment with a congratulatory Instagram Stories post that featured a picture of a balloon display spelling out "Yay Mason passed the 6th grade."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy