Houston, TX

Man killed during hit-and-run crash near Clear Lake, search for driver underway

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver near Clear Lake, just southwest of Houston, where...

www.fox26houston.com

fox26houston.com

Suspect dies during shooting with police in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting with police in southwest Houston. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but investigators received a call of an officer-involved shooting in the 6700 block of Langdon near Bayland Park and Sharpstown around 11:30 a.m. We're...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body found in drainage ditch in southeast Harris County

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators were combing the banks of a drainage ditch in southeast Harris County where a body was found Wednesday morning. The scene is off Beamer Road near Scarsdale Boulevard. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 2 Constable's Office were on the scene. They...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

11-month-old child dies after report of drowning in bathtub: HCSO

An 11-month-old child has died after a reported drowning in a bathtub on Tuesday night, authorities say. A report of a drowning came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 15200 block of West Road, officials say. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, crews responded to the scene and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man dies in crash after flat tire on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) A man is dead after an early morning car accident in southeast Houston. Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6000 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road just past Beltway 8, about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday June 18. The identity of the deceased...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area teen pronounced dead in car crash ends up surviving

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Houston-area teenager was soaring in high school, taking college courses, making great grades, excelling in sports and band, when the unthinkable happened. 15-year-old Torianto "Junior" Brinson was thrown from a car during a car crash. The vehicle Junior was riding in is a complete loss.
HOUSTON, TX
#Clear Lake
fox26houston.com

9-month-old baby hospitalized with burns after fire near Waller

WALLER, Texas - A 9-month-old baby was taken to the hospital after a fire at a home near Waller on Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 9 p.m. in the 21000 block of Binford Road. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a mobile home on fire. According to...
WALLER, TX
KHOU

Man ambushed, shot to death at SW Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Monday night at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to police. Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard, which is between Hillcroft Avenue and Fondren Road.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 person killed in house fire in west Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a house fire in west harris County Tuesday, officials said. It happened at a home in the Westwind neighborhood located in the 13600 block of Sunstream Court. According to the Community Volunteer Fire Department, the fire has...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 12:55, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2100 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the passenger, Fernando Jesus Beker, 32 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston officials release photo of suspect vehicle in hit and run

HOUSTON - Police are still searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run in northeast Houston on April 26, 2022. Around 6:30 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the main lanes near the 7400 block of Ley Road near East Houston. As they were walking, they were struck by a vehicle only described as a gray Jeep Patriot.
HOUSTON, TX

