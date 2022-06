It’s time to celebrate fathers everywhere and that’s exactly what a long list of celebrities have been doing since Father’s Day 2022 began in the early morning hours of June 19! Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Kate Hudson are just a few of the many famous faces who took to their social media accounts to share love to their own dads as well as the dads of their children. Whether they shared throwback pics of some of the best moments they spent with the appreciated parent, or wrote powerful messages full of gratitude, these posts are sure to leave any dad smiling and feeling special.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO