LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Could Kenny Payne pull off a recruiting coup just three months into his tenure as the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program? It's possible. Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy point guard Robert Dillingham, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023, announced his top four schools on Monday with the Cardinals making the cut. Kentucky, Auburn and USC round out his list, and Dillingham set to make his commitment on Friday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO