If you have a sweet tooth and live in East Texas there is a dessert shop in Lindale, Texas that I found and if you love cheesecake then you are going to fall in love. My wife loves cheesecake, I like it but I enjoy other desserts more but this little shop has a little bit of everything if you’re looking for a sweet treat. When you stop into Sweet Necia’s Sweets you’re going to enjoy the treats and probably make a new friend too.

2 DAYS AGO