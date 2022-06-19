ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Heat was intense': Lobsterman tells burning yacht rescue story in own words, with video

 3 days ago
NEW CASTLE — Tom Hadley, who identified himself as a part-time lobsterman, said he helped three people who were forced to jump from a burning 70-foot Marlow yacht Saturday.

All three people had mild hypothermia and were treated and released from Portsmouth Regional Hospital after being rescued from the water and brought to Wentworth Marina by Good Samaritans, according to local and state authorities. They were transported by the New Castle Fire Department. Their two dogs were also rescued.

Here is Hadley's account of what happened in a written narrative he provided to Seacoastonline:

Quite an ending to the day yesterday.

After loading up with traps to set in Sagamore Creek on my way to the dock to end the day, I was passing the Wentworth Marina when I looked back to see a large boat entering Little Harbor trailing some light brown smoke. I thought they were having engine trouble so I made the decision to head to them and stand by until they arrived at a mooring or dock.

As I approached the smoke increased and I saw flames appear. Quickly the 70-foot boat was totally involved in fire except for a small aft deck where three people clutching pool noodles and two dogs stood.

I yelled to them to get in the water and I would pick them up. I felt the scene was too insecure for me to pull up to the boat directly. And first I would have to dump some of the traps, which I quickly did.

They went in the water (the wind was blowing 20kt over an outgoing tide and I was the only boat at the time around) and I maneuvered to pick them up. The heat from the burning boat was intense.

They reached my boat and the three clung to the gunnel (with the two dogs) while I sought to assure them that they were now safe and to remain calm. I didn’t want a mad scramble to get in my boat that might overturn it.

I pulled a woman in first, the two dogs next, then assisted a young man over the side while a large older man hung on the gunnel still in the water. I continued to reassure everyone that they were safe and to remain calm while I situated them to best keep the boat stable.

The woman seemed okay and was responsive (she even put a Covid mask on!), the younger man seemed to be checking out a bit (adrenalin come down? Shock?), while the man in the water was saying, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe…”.

I knew I wasn’t going to be able to haul him over the side, and with all the space on board already taken up with three people, two dogs, lobster traps and gear it was going to be dicey if I tried. Another boat had arrived, two young guys in a bass boat style boat and I yelled to them to immediately come over and take the gentleman in the water on board. Which they did.

At that point we left the fully engulfed boat and steamed to the Wentworths docks, where we put them ashore and left.

