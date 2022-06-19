1 dead, 5 injured in a collapsed building in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A neighborhood is rattled after a 77-year-old man was shot and killed while finishing his daily morning walk. Police identified the man as Loi Nguyen of Philadelphia. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of L Street in Philadelphia’s Juniata neighborhood. Neighbors say this crime was especially cruel given the victim’s age and how it happened. You could time your morning by 77-year-old Loi’s walk. Same time, same place. “He never left the block so he would literally just come through the alleyway, down Bristol, to L, up L, back to Hunting Park and he would just circle,” Gianna...

