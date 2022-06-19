ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1 dead, 5 injured in a collapsed building in Philadelphia

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia fire officials say one firefighter has died following a...

www.wdio.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Elderly Man Shot, Killed On Daily Walk In Juniata

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A neighborhood is rattled after a 77-year-old man was shot and killed while finishing his daily morning walk. Police identified the man as Loi Nguyen of Philadelphia. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of L Street in Philadelphia's Juniata neighborhood. Neighbors say this crime was especially cruel given the victim's age and how it happened. You could time your morning by 77-year-old Loi's walk. Same time, same place. "He never left the block so he would literally just come through the alleyway, down Bristol, to L, up L, back to Hunting Park and he would just circle," Gianna...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Double stabbing leaves man, woman injured in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man and woman suffered multiple injuries after police say they were both stabbed in West Philadelphia Tuesday night. Police responded to the reported stabbing on the 200 block of North 60th Street around 9:50 p.m. A 34-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were both found at the scene.
fox29.com

Loved ones remember woman killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA - Loved ones are grieving the loss of a Philadelphia woman who police say was killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in Germantown. Dia Lee, 21, was crossing Germantown Avenue on Culter Street around 7 p.m. when police say a speeding Tesla struck her and kept driving. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist was trapped in a crash in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Elwood and Blueberry roads in Hamilton, initial reports said. There also were reports of a possible fire. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

76-Year-Old Man Killed, 5 Others Shot in Philadelphia Overnight

Another night of gun violence in Philadelphia took the lives of two men, including a 76-year-old out for a walk, and injured three others. The three separate shootings late Monday night into Tuesday morning spread across the city – from West Philadelphia to Frankford. At daybreak Tuesday, a 76-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Release Image Of Tesla Wanted In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city's Germantown neighborhood Monday night. Philadelphia police need help to identify the driver behind the wheel of this car. It's a grey Tesla and its front windshield is caved in. The vehicle also has heavy damage to the front passenger's side. Police say a 21-year-old was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a driver in the Tesla struck and killed them Monday evening. "Clearly, speed was a factor and she was hit very hard," Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the impact of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Saint Joseph’s University Student Shot During Attempted Carjacking Near Campus: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Saint Joseph's University student is recovering after Philadelphia police say he was shot during an attempted carjacking near campus. There is still crime scene tape left behind at the scene in Wynnefield. Neighbors were startled to hear the gunfire. "I heard these two shots, somebody yelling and screaming," Theodore Andrews said. Andrews called 911 before he rushed outside his Wynnefield home. That's where he found a 21-year-old man bleeding after an attempted carjacking and shooting. "He said he's seen two men in masks," Andrews said.  "They took his keys and put up a fight but they shot him in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Old Food' Causes Courthouse Clear-Out in Philadelphia

An "unknown white powder" that caused the evacuation of a federal courthouse in Philadelphia ended up being nothing more than some "old food," according to police. Police got a call about the "substance" at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, which triggered the short-lived evacuation at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at 601 Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Filipino Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Killed In Philadelphia While Heading To Airport With Mom, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police confirmed the victim is John Albert Laylo, a government attorney from the Philippines, according to the country's consulate general.  Police say Laylo and his mother were in an Uber around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday headed from University City to Philadelphia International Airport when as many as 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets.  Officers transported Laylo to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after responding to the shooting where he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Suburban Philly Park Was Suspected Suicide, Police Say

Suicide was suspected in the death of a man found in a park in the Philadelphia suburbs just before Father's Day weekend, authorities said. The grueling discovery was made around 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 17, when a resident walking along a trail in Whitpain Township's Wentz Run Park noticed a man, later identified as Donte Jones, leaning against a piece of playground equipment, local police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Republic Of Philippines Officials Meeting With Mayor Kenney After Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Killed In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials from the Republic of the Philippines are in Philadelphia Tuesday after the murder of John Albert Laylo, a prominent government attorney in the Philippines. Top diplomats from that country are speaking exclusively to CBS3 as they search for answers. Consul General Elmer Cato and the Philippines Embassy Police officials are in Philadelphia meeting with Mayor Jim Kenney. They're here to express their anger, frustration and concern. DEVELOPING: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Elmer Cato and the Philippines Embassy Police are meeting now with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney following the weekend murder of John Albert Laylo,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice In Head, Killed In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot twice in the head and killed on the edge of the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Sunday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street around 8:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. No weapon was recovered, and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

