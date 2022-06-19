1 person dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man and a woman have been arrested after a shooting at an Arlington home Sunday evening, police said.At around 6:40 p.m. June 19, police responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 2500 block of Skylark Drive. While investigating, officers learned the victim -- a 36-year-old man -- was at the house and had gone to get something out of his car when he heard gunshots coming from inside the home. Police said as the victim began to drive away, that's when he realized he'd been shot. He then went to a nearby convenience...
Comments / 1