Collin County, TX

1 person dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

By Joel Leal
News Channel 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN, Texas — Authorities in Collin County say one person is dead, and two others remain missing after a boat capsized in Lake Lavon. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the...

www.kxxv.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Boater Located; Three Dead After Boat Overturns on Lake Lavon

Three men are dead after a storm caused a boat to overturn on Lake Lavon Saturday, Collin County authorities say. According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Saturday night to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon. The boat was initially occupied by four men, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
manisteenews.com

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said. The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, the Collin County sheriff’s office said. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff's office said.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver charged for deadly Hurst crash

HURST, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Hurst arrested the driver of a pickup truck after a fatal crash. It happened Monday afternoon along Loop 820, near Northeast Mall. Hurst police said a motorcycle with two riders was stopped on the highway because of traffic. It was...
HURST, TX
KTBS

Search ends Monday; drowning victim found in Lake Wright Patman

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search ended late Monday morning for a weekend drowning victim after his body was discovered in Lake Wright Patman. The victim was identified Sunday as Muhammad Usman Amjad, 31, of Dallas, Texas. He was a passenger on a personal watercraft who fell into the water and did not resurface.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cyclist Struck, Killed in Richardson Early Sunday

A driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after hitting and killing a cyclist in Richardson early Sunday morning. According to Ricardson Police, 43-year-old Courtney Terrill was riding along the 1100 block of S. Plano Road at about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by a man driving a pickup truck.
RICHARDSON, TX
News Channel 25

Sherman police searching for suspect of bank robbery

SHERMAN, Texas — The Sherman Police Department is currently investigating a recent bank robbery and searching for the suspect. On Tuesday morning, the suspect entered the Chase Bank on the 200 block of North Travis Street. Police say the suspect demanded money from a teller. The suspect did not...
SHERMAN, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot near Dallas Love Field, accused killer arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman. Jibri Coleman, 29, is charged with her murder. According to an arrest affidavit, a person riding in Coleman’s car Monday night told police Coleman was driving around looking for the woman. The affidavit said Coleman found her...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man gets life sentence for 2017 Plano murder

PLANO, Texas - A convicted killer faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Ladarus Keys was found guilty of capital murder and then sentenced for the 2017 shooting death of Christopher Collinvitti. Collinvitti, a 58-year-old electrical engineer, was killed during a robbery attempt in the garage of his...
PLANO, TX
nypressnews.com

Motorcyclist dies in Arlington after running red light

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist died yesterday evening in Arlington when he struck the back of a car after running a red light. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at about 6:03 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a Mercedes-Benz.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man, woman arrested after shooting at Arlington home

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man and a woman have been arrested after a shooting at an Arlington home Sunday evening, police said.At around 6:40 p.m. June 19, police responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 2500 block of Skylark Drive. While investigating, officers learned the victim -- a 36-year-old man -- was at the house and had gone to get something out of his car when he heard gunshots coming from inside the home. Police said as the victim began to drive away, that's when he realized he'd been shot. He then went to a nearby convenience...
ARLINGTON, TX

