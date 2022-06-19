1 person dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said. The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, the Collin County sheriff’s office said. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff's office said.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO