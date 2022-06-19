Party at popular karaoke bar ends in deadly stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A gathering at a popular Kearny Mesa karaoke bar turned violent early Sunday, with a man stabbing a 60-year-old to death in the parking lot, according to police.

The stabbing happened just outside Hive, a large bar and restaurant with private karaoke rooms, on Convoy Street in the heart of the neighborhood’s food and entertainment district, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

A caller reported the attack around 12:20 a.m., and officers arrived to find the victim with multiple stab wounds. Police immediately started giving the man medical care, and paramedics arrived to take over a short time later.

Video from OnScene TV showed the medics treating the man, who was bleeding heavily, in the large entryway to Hive. Eventually they placed him on a gurney and wheeled him to an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later, according to police.

Investigators say the stabbing happened in the parking lot, but that both men were part of the same group of people attending a party at the bar beforehand. It wasn’t immediately clear what started the fight or how it escalated to a fatal stabbing.

The other man left the bar before officers arrived, police said. As of late Sunday morning, he had not been arrested or publicly identified.

Many people were still at the bar when police arrived, and video showed investigators interviewing some of them. Officers blocked off the parking lot for several hours.

Police urged anyone with information about the deadly attack to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.