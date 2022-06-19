ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party at popular karaoke bar ends in deadly stabbing

By Matt Meyer
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A gathering at a popular Kearny Mesa karaoke bar turned violent early Sunday, with a man stabbing a 60-year-old to death in the parking lot, according to police.

The stabbing happened just outside Hive, a large bar and restaurant with private karaoke rooms, on Convoy Street in the heart of the neighborhood’s food and entertainment district, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

A caller reported the attack around 12:20 a.m., and officers arrived to find the victim with multiple stab wounds. Police immediately started giving the man medical care, and paramedics arrived to take over a short time later.

Video from OnScene TV showed the medics treating the man, who was bleeding heavily, in the large entryway to Hive. Eventually they placed him on a gurney and wheeled him to an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later, according to police.

Investigators say the stabbing happened in the parking lot, but that both men were part of the same group of people attending a party at the bar beforehand. It wasn’t immediately clear what started the fight or how it escalated to a fatal stabbing.

The other man left the bar before officers arrived, police said. As of late Sunday morning, he had not been arrested or publicly identified.

Many people were still at the bar when police arrived, and video showed investigators interviewing some of them. Officers blocked off the parking lot for several hours.

Police urged anyone with information about the deadly attack to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Edmond Ventura
3d ago

The alcohol fueled drunks are getting older. I asked an older drunk guy to please move to the standing area in front on the stage at a venue. He was the only one standing and dancing in the seating area. We couldn’t see the band. He left. A few minutes later, he returned with 4 other drunken grandpa’s and stood in the seating area trying to intimidate. The staff says it becoming quite common for older crowd to start trouble. Fortunately, we know the manager and they moved us to the reserved seating with an unobstructed view.

I.S.A.
2d ago

In some cases they likely are the "fun drunks" from 40 years ago. I say this because I've looked up names of aquaintences from back then and found restraining orders, DUI's and lawsuits from when some were drunk more recenty. Others are probably angry about failed relationships, work disabilities, immigration and all else they see in the world today and go out looking for trouble. l'm sure some of the victims of violence we read about on here were the ones who started it too.

