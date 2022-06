We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The only thing better than sitting down with a cup of coffee that you love? Finding a new bag of beans that’s even more delicious. In my humble opinion, the best way to discover that new fave brew is with a coffee subscription, especially one with a uniquely flavorful selection of beans freshly roasted to order. That’s why here at Kitchn, we just can’t get enough of Bean Box. The Seattle-based business directly sources from independent, small-batch roasters whose beans have been selected by an expert (boasting the distinguished coffee Cup of Excellence). When you order from Bean Box, you’ll receive a curated box of coffee that you would never stumble across at your local grocery store.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO