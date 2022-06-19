Baton Rouge man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

On June 21, Ponchatoula Police, along with Probation and Parole Agents, went to a residence on Weinberger Road in an attempt to locate Landon McRaney, who was wanted by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole. Officers made contact with McRaney inside of the home and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. McRaney was attempting to get to the kitchen table where officers located in plain view a Glock handgun and two bags. The bags contained a glass jar of suspected marijuana, approximately 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 814 pills of suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and multiple pills of 600mg Ibuprofen.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO