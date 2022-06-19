ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was charged with vehicular homicide after a head-on collision killed a Walker woman. The Louisiana State Police says that around 3 a.m....

www.brproud.com

Comments / 9

Related
brproud.com

Walker woman killed in Lafourche Parish crash Wednesday morning

LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO)— Detectives in Lafourche Parish began investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Walker woman on Wednesday morning. Just before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police report that 29-year-old Kristen Taylor was killed in a single-car crash on LA Highway 308 near Amoco Road. Police say...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Zachary ATV crash

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office says two children under 12 years old were injured Wednesday morning in an ATV crash on Milldale Road in Zachary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said both children were taken to receive medical treatment and their current status is unknown.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Suspect admits to burglarizing vehicles in Louisiana

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thibodaux man is behind bars after a recent arrest on St. Mary St. Officers with the Thibodaux Police Department were on patrol overnight on Tuesday, June 21 when they saw “a suspicious subject walking from the parking lot of business located in the area,” according to the Thibodaux Police Department.
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

Denham Springs man arrested in Ponchatoula for warrant & other charges

On June 21, Ponchatoula Police, along with Probation and Parole Agents, went to a residence on Weinberger Road in an attempt to locate Landon McRaney, who was wanted by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole. Officers made contact with McRaney inside of the home and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. McRaney was attempting to get to the kitchen table where officers located in plain view a Glock handgun and two bags. The bags contained a glass jar of suspected marijuana, approximately 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 814 pills of suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and multiple pills of 600mg Ibuprofen.
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Walker, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Walker, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
fox40jackson.com

Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

3-year-old shot in Baker, police say

Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District. Here's an update on a program designed to help renters affected by the pandemic make ends meet. Completion date, possible tolls for new Miss. River Bridge discussed at Iberville...
BAKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide#Lsp
brproud.com

Man arrested in connection to Thomas H. Delpit Drive murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a 63-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a man on Thomas H. Delpit Drive last Thursday. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as Donald Stevenson. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge.
wbrz.com

Child seriously hurt after ATV crash in Zachary; two rushed to hospital

ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Erratic driving, open beer can lead to third DWI arrest for Baker man

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department recently made a traffic stop on Scenic Hwy. The officer was on patrol when they noticed a 2004 Ford Mustang “driving at a high rate of speed, fish-tailing and losing control of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

1 person critical after shooting on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue. Officials state that a male victim was shot and is in critical condition and is being transported to a local hospital. Details are limited at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Denham Springs man wanted by Livingston Parish, Florida authorities arrested in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) — A Denham Springs man wanted by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Florida county authorities was arrested by Ponchatoula police Tuesday. The Ponchatoula Police Department said agents went to a home on Weinberger Road in search of 21-year-old Landon McRaney. Police said a brief struggle took place as McRaney allegedly attempted to grab a gun on the kitchen table. Two bags of drugs were also on the table, according to Ponchatoula police.
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO arrests couple in June drug investigation; pounds of methamphetamine seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two arrests were made in a drug investigation led by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its agents received information about methamphetamine distribution in East Baton Rouge Parish in early June. Agents identified Lauren King, 37, and Allen Ambrose, 45, as suspects in the investigation. EBRSO said Ambrose was allegedly in control of distributing the methamphetamine and King was his girlfriend.
brproud.com

1 injured in shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue. Officials say one male was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. This is a developing story,
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Two people arrested in fake check scheme, authorities say

Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting on Plank Road. Mass confusion over mugshots as governor decides fate on new bill. A few local sheriff's departments are making policy changes after a bill that prohibits the release of mugshots for many lower-level crimes, could become law. Accidents happen often on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

24-year-old man booked for DWI, charged with arson

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested 24-year-old Christopher Duhon Jr., for a fire that happened in the 5600 block of Matthews Street on June 19. He was booked by the Louisiana State Police for DWI. After officials questioned him, evidence proved...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy