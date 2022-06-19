ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don ‘The Snake’ Prudhomme added to Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another big name in drag racing was added to Bristol’s Legends of Thunder Valley club Sunday.

Don “The Snake” Prudhomme joined the ranks of John Force and Don Schumacher June 19 as Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway president Jerry Caldwell presented him with his official induction and awards.

“This is such an honor, I have always loved Bristol Dragway and I came here to race for the first time as a kid basically,” Prudhomme said. “I want to thank everyone here at the track for this and I look forward to having my name up there among all those legends for many years to come, long after I’m gone.”

The Snake gained his fame from his Funny Car driving, flying down the strip for a total of four NHRA world championship wins and 49 various victories in Funny Car and Top Fuel categories.

Prudhomme’s time at Thunder Valley was mostly during the 1960s and 1970s, though he placed a record 266.27 mph there in 1985.

“Don accomplished so much at Bristol Dragway over the years and has been such an icon in the world of drag racing and we are so honored to have him here at Thunder Valley as our special guest this weekend,” said Caldwell. “His records and achievements are incredible, and if ‘cool factor’ was an official stat he would be the undisputed world-wide leader in that category.”

