(Des Moines) -- Des Moines Water Works is asking customers to return to watering their yards and gardens on a schedule to help conserve water in the summer heat. Water Works says this will help reduce the peak load on water utilities during the summer months. Water Works is asking residents not water on Mondays, nor between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It also asks customers with even-numbered addresses to water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. And odd-numbered addresses to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Water Works serves 600,000 customers throughout the Des Moines area.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO