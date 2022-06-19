ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Congressman Kinzinger, family receive death threat for rep's participation in Jan. 6 committee

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger said he's received a death threat for participating in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He posted the letter on Twitter and spoke about it on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said the threat was mailed to his house a couple days ago.

"I'm not worried personally. ... It threatens to execute me as well as my wife and 5-month-old child," he said. "I've never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area. I don't worry, but now that I have a wife and kids it's a little different. There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I'm going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."

Maureen Curtin
3d ago

no person in our government whether a representative senator supreme Court Justice etc should have there and their families lives threatened. I don't like Kissinger I think he is a extremely poor representative but to threaten him and his family is completely unacceptable. any threats should be investigated if the perpetrator found arrested indicted tried and if convicted serve the maximum sentence available. what is disgusting is our attorney general Merrick Garland who refuses to enforce the law against the protesters at supreme Court Justice is homes. Mary Garland needs to start either doing his job or resign. the FBI needs to do their job as to other law enforcement agencies to stop this kind of behavior.

68
guest moe
3d ago

Please just tell me the tears aren’t flowing again 😭 What about the threats and actions against the justices of the Supreme Court??

69
Esther Thompson
3d ago

Yes, he's very concerned about HIS safety. What about all the innocent people who were maimed & even killed during the George Floyd riots? What about all those protesters who are being ALLOWED to march in front of the HOUSES of our U.S. Supreme Court Justices? That is ILLEGAL! Recently, a deranged man COULD have killed Justice Kavanaugh!

28
Daily Mail

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten issues statement saying he doesn't know how daughter Gwen, 17, died after going to bed Sunday night - but that her passing was 'peaceful'

Illinois Representative Sean Castin says he doesn't know how his 17 year-old daughter Gwen died over the weekend, besides the fact she passed away 'peacefully' after going to bed. Castin, a Democrat who represents congressional District 6, shared a statement Wednesday, but offered no further details on how Gwen died.
Washington Examiner

'Seditious conspiracy': Kinzinger says Trump 'knew what he was doing' in lead-up to Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump "knew what he was doing" in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday. Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said he believes Trump's actions amount to seditious conspiracy and “criminal involvement by a president.” However, the Republican, who is retiring at the end of this term, conceded that it is not up to the committee to bring charges.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

