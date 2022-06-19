ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reising campaign  hopes to ride endorsements to primary victory

By Cole Henke
 3 days ago

Republican candidate for the 13 th Congressional District Jesse Reising has received some key endoresments from Republican groups in his district ahead of the primary election, including the Sangamon County GOP.

Reising joined this weeks episode of Capitol Connection to discuss the January 6 th Committee hearings, the ongoing gun control debate, and the last two weeks leading up to primary election day.

