ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Reising campaign  hopes to ride endorsements to primary victory

By Cole Henke
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

Republican candidate for the 13 th Congressional District Jesse Reising has received some key endoresments from Republican groups in his district ahead of the primary election, including the Sangamon County GOP.

Reising joined this weeks episode of Capitol Connection to discuss the January 6 th Committee hearings, the ongoing gun control debate, and the last two weeks leading up to primary election day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Sangamon County, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Sangamon County, IL
Government
Sangamon County, IL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Capitol Connection#Th Committee#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy